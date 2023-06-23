A video of a curvy woman dancing to Tyler ICU's Mnike has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the talented woman from Canada dancing up a storm to the popular amapiano song

Many Mzansi netizens were entertained by her skills and showered her with praise and compliments

There is no denying that amapiano has taken over the world by storm. whether it be at groove or participating in trendy dance challenges online, thousands of people across borders have been influenced by the vibey genre.

Mzansi fell in love with a Canadian's vibe after dancing to 'Mnike'. Image: @kacyrondeau/TikTok

Woman from Canada dances to Mnike

A video of a Canadian woman, Kacy Rondeau (@kacyrondeau) busting some serious moves to the Minke hit by Tyler ICU has gained much traction online.

In the footage posted on TikTok, the voluptuous white woman is seen dancing in a restaurant setting to the amapiano hit. She moves with great energy and skill to the rhythm of the beat.

She's such a vibe! Watch the video below:

With its speaker-rattling bass lines, melodic rhythms and syncopated breakbeats, amapiano quickly became a major player in South Africa's music scene, according to Apple Music.

The piano-based sound is paired with clapping snares and catchy vocals with accompanying routines perfect for the dance floor.

Netizens entertained by Canadian dancer

Many South Africans were pleasantly entertained by the woman's moves and flooded her post with tons of love. Some peeps even asked her to come to Mzansi.

Sawii wrote:

"From now your name ke Palesa. South Africa loves you ❤."

20184u said:

"I want that energy...is fire."

user4465819261056 responded:

"We love you in South Africa ."

pontshombele replied:

"Wadlala madam ."

Pearl Cele said:

"Aybo Waze wangihlula umama womlungu waphesheya."

jabusamson reacted:

"Yes lapho."

Desa1228 commented:

"Uyadela ubaba ophethe lana.. please come to Mzansi."

