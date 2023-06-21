A video of a little girl singing her own unique version of the trending hit song Mnike has gino viral

The funny footage shows the toddler belting out her voice as she replaces the real lyrics with her own words and gibberish

Several netizens were entertained by the cute child's performance and responded with sweet comments

A video of a little girl singing her own lyrics to the Mnike hit song had SA peeps pleasantly entertained.

A girl entertained peeps with her 'Mnike' performance.

Source: TikTok

Little girl sings 'Mnike'

The clip posted on TikTok by @tshepiey_baby shows the little girl singing with great enthusiasm along to the amapiano track by Tyler ICU, a South African singer, DJ, and music producer.

What made the girl's singing stint extra funny was that she made up most of the words, replacing the real Mnike lyrics.

Watch the video below:

According to CNN, Amapiano is the country’s biggest musical genre on TikTok.

Amapiano is one of many authentic South African genres, and it continues to grow on social media, This kid got tons of views since dancing kids are always entertaining to watch.

SA peeps amused by the toddler

Many netizens found the child's performance amusing as they responded with banter and adoring comments.

PuseMolefe commented:

"Uyena."

Miss_khathide@ said:

"Finally akuve ngimuthanda ❣❣❣."

@Tee.N reacted:

"Umama kaDodo udlalisani?"

responded:

"Finally seen the face behind this!."

PhindiHlelo wrote:

"Usemhlabeni wakhe yedwa Lo❤️."

Nonkah Mabaso replied:

" Aipo ndzee angisamthandi❤️♥️."

Reina❤️ said:

"Awee Mma uyena❤️❤️Uyena❤️."

Man brings his own entertainment in Uber after driver refuses to play music

In another story, Briefly News reported that two gents caused chaos in an Uber when their driver refused to play music during their ride.

A video posted on TikTok by Mihlali Xotyeni (@theeboy.xx) shows two young men seated in the backseat of a car as they blast the popular Mnike amapiano track from a mini portable speaker.

They jump and jive in the car as a rebellious response to their Uber driver.

