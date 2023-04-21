TikTok user @bob_mommy has got South Africans reminiscing about the good old days after dancing to a house number that is almost a decade old

The dance influencer hit every beat with her seamless moves, and netizens were so impressed

Before Amapiano dance vibes, there was a gqom dance challenge, and a TikTokker made a video reminding people of the dance

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A dancer does old-school trends for sleek style. Images:bob_mommy0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

South Africans were hit with nostalgia when TikTok user @bob_mommy danced to the house hit that was released more than a decade ago. The content creator uploaded a video dancing to DJ Mata's Bhenga Span, and the peeps loved it.

Dancer trends for DJ Mata's 'Bhenga Span' throwback

The young woman hit every beat with her choreographed routine. The post has more than 25O 000 views and over 10 000 likes in just a day, and it's likely to gain more attraction.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Lol, I used to be a banger master. I'm just getting old."

South Africans went down memory lane

People were reminded of the good old days of partying. Some online users said nothing could beat the hits from back then.

Here are some of the comments:

@Thegeorge's said:

"Washa!"

@Precious commented:

"Wangikhumbusa mina way back."

@NombuMlaba said:

"Lalela"

@Siyasamkela Maphumul said:

"I miss these days, not le nonsense eyenziwa these days."

@MalebzawaSgush commented:

"Used to? You still got it, babe."

@Ntombi said:

"Every time I hear this sound, I think of you."

@andrewbuthelezi commented:

"You just gained a follower."

Throwback to head vosho by school girls dancing to DJ Clizo banger has Mzansi feeling nostalgic

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about another classic house hit that had South Africans in their feels.

A TikTok creator had online users reminiscing when he made a TikTok with DJ Clizio's Moment of Silence.

Before the current dance trends, there was the vosho. A TikTokker made a video reminding people of a popular dance move to the top music genre, gqom, in South Africa in 2010.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News