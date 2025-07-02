A top Economic Freedom Fighters leader reacted to the death of its forensic audit head, MphoMafole, who was killed

Mafole was gunned down on 30 June 2025 during a drive-by shooting in Ekurhuleni

The City is cooperating with the police, and Economic Freedom Fighter deputy president Gordrich Gardee shared his experiences

Godrich Gardee said he received threats after Ekurhuleni's forensic auditor was killed. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @GardeeGodrich/ X

EKURHULENI — The deputy president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Godrich Gardee, shared his experiences of threats as a municipal manager after the City of Ekurhuleni's forensic auditor was murdered.

Godric Gardee victim of threats

Gardee posted on his @GardeeGodrich X account on 9 July 2025, two days after the City of Ekurhuleni's Head of Forensic Audit, Mpho Mafole, was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Kempton Park. Gardee said that he was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in Mpumalanga for over 10 years.

Gardee, who was elected unopposed as the EFF deputy president during the party's third elective conference, said that he walked away from his career after he was told he was next.

EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee talked about the threats he received. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

"My degree in accounting and auditing is hanging on the wall. I chose to walk away. Such a tragic loss is a trigger," he tweeted.

What happened to Mafole?

According to SABC News, Mafole was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the R23 in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni. He was driving on the road at 18:00 when he was fatally shot. He was found in his car with gunshot wounds. The City of Ekurhuleni expressed its condolences and sadness for his loss.

Recently, the Walter Sisulu University's deputy vice-chancellor, Sinethemba Mpambane, was gunned down in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 19 June 2035. He was shot multiple times while seated in the driver's position of the vehicle.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens shared their views on Gardee's experiences.

Pule Moh said:

"In Mpumalanga, if you wanna live longer, stay away from government complex affairs."

Magnesium said:

"This is the tragedy of South Africa. We want honest and educated people, and then precisely because they are, they are assassinated."

Lesiba Keetse said:

"These senseless assassinations should be the focus of the so-called national dialogue."

Mr Abbasha said:

"Sounds like this job is more dangerous than working underground."

The sleeping X said:

"We are risking our lives every day because we love what we do."

Fannie Masemola appoints task team after WSU assassination

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, appointed a task team to investigate the killing of Mpambane. Mpambane was gunned down outside the Walter Sisulu University campus in Mthatha.

Masemola said that Mpambane had R27,000, which was still found on him when his body was found. He suspected that robbery was not the motive behind the killing.

