Six people, including a taxi boss, were killed in a shootout with members of the South African Police Service in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 23 June 2025

The police have allegedly had the taxi boss, Bishop Zola Yelelo, on the radar for unknown crimes

South Africans were stunned and noted that the police were gunning down a lot of crime suspects recently

The police shot and killed six people, including a taxi boss. Image: Jakob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

MTHATHA, EATERN CAPE — The South African Police Service shot and killed six people, including a wanted taxi boss in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on 23 June 2025.

Taxi boss killed in Eastern Cape

According to eNCA, the shootout happened between the National Intervention Unit and other unknown suspects. The incident happened near Mthatha Airport. It's believed that he was wanted in connection with several murder cases.

Although information about what led to the shooting is not available, it's understood that he was arrested in the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg in November last year. He also appeared in the Exibeleni Magistrates Court after he handed himself over and was given R1500 bail.

This is a developing story.

Taxi Violence-related incidents

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on Facebook discussed the shooting.

Donald Tuck said:

"Mthatha is a no-go zone."

Ray KaMaphosa said:

"Mthatha nowadays has just gone through World War three."

Bubu Bubu said:

"EFF is going to have an anniversary celebrations in Mthatha. I'm having second thoughts about going."

Nwaiza Vuyoza Langa said:

"Mthatha on the headlines every day."

Mpongo Asanda said:

"Mthatha is like Cape Town, Philippi lately."

Jonathan Sharneck said:

"That town is run by thugs."

