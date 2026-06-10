A dramatic video of a grandmother's response during a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the Philippines amassed viral attention

The footage captures the moment the elderly woman rushed to shield her toddler grandson amid the violent earthquake in their home

Netizens hailed the grandmother as a "guardian angel," praising her selfless maternal instinct and bravery during an emergency

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A grandmother went viral for saving her grandson in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Image: Helena Jankovičová Kováčová / Pexels

Source: UGC

In a 7.8 earthquake in the Philippines on 8 June 2026, an elderly grandmother and her young grandson were in danger at their residential home. Driven by a protective instinct, a grandmother rushed toward her toddler and used her own body as a human shield, in a harrowing display of maternal bravery.

The viral video shared by @mustsharenews showed a peaceful home turning into chaos in an instant. The room began to rattle and sway under the force of a massive quake. While most would have frozen in fear, a grandmother threw caution to the wind, lunged toward the boy, pulling him to the floor just as the shaking intensified. The footage reveals the sheer intensity of the event, with furniture rattling and the camera shaking violently, yet the grandmother never wavered, tucking the child’s head securely under her chest and bracing herself for the worst. Watch the video below:

Grandma in Phillipines survives earthquake

People were in awe of the grandmother's heroic act to protect her grandchild. The natural disaster resulted in 37 confirmed fatalities. Online users applauded the older woman, despite the ferocity of the tremors and the potential for serious injury, the grandmother took swift and decisive action during an earthquake. American Red Cross experts advise: first, dropping to your hands and knees, taking cover under a sturdy table to avoid debris and holding on to something during an earthquake. Read the comments below:

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People raved about the love grandparents have for their grandchildren. Image: Juliane Monari

Source: UGC

kennahelpyouwitsumthin was in awe of the grandma:

"Never forget that grandmas are mothers too ❤️"

👑 Emmet 👑 was impressed by the building:

"So glad they are okay 😭 major props to the people who built that house cause wow."

cherinicole21 was stunned:

"I don't even know the protocol for an earthquake, I'd be all over the place."

🅱️illionaire 🅰️ries ™️♈️ could relate to the terror:

"I’m a surviver from 2010 earthquake in Haiti. I know how scary that can be, and I’m glad you both are safe."

Adrian Valentine remarked:

"That baby didn’t look very scared lol he looked more curious than anything haha."

Slimsylvs 🇳🇬 was horrified:

"Earthquakes have to be the scariest thing ever, oh my God, never been in one, and I hope I never experience one or any natural disaster."

it’s marysa, duh added:

"I wish grandmas could live forever. I’m gonna go nuts when mine passes."

Other Briefly News stories about grandmothers

People were touched by a man who took his grandmother on a wild ride in his BMW, which is worth more than one million rand.

The strategy an elderly woman used to dominate in a trolley dash challenge left many people impressed by her mental sharpness.

A young boy helped an elderly woman who was using the public transport system by herself, and he stepped in to make it a little bit easier.

Source: Briefly News