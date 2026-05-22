A video captured the moment that a little boy went out of his way to make life easier for an elderly woman who was spotted out and about

The kid observed an older woman who was trying to use public transport was going to have a hard time, and he did not think twice before stepping in

South Africans were touched by the wholesome video of the young man who showed that he has a heart of gold

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A young school boy helped a gogo use a taxi easily. Image: @siphekuhle.m

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on 21 May 2026 showed just how considerate he is after assisting an elderly woman with catching a taxi. South Africa's public transport system requires speed and overall basic knowledge of taxi routes. A kid decided to ease the load on a grandmother who was looking to travel.

In a video on TikTok by @siphekuhle.m, a kid was helping a grandmother get to where she needed to be. The school boy patiently waited next to her and hailed a taxi for her. He took charge when a taxi stopped, ready to help her inside, opening and closing the heavy door for her. The young boy sparked interest on social media as he was reflecting an important part of South African culture, respecting elders in the community. Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africa discusses helpful boy

Many online users felt that the kid was extremely thoughtful with his behaviour. Viewers encouraged him by applauding the way he helped the older woman. Read the comments raving about the boy below:

Taxis are South Africa's cheapest and most common form of public transport. Image: Proudlyzwazi / Pexels

Source: UGC

lerato mohale said:

"God bless you my boy 🙏🏽 I love you 1000 times ke sa khutsi modimo a go diye Ka goloka boy u have my blessings 😭🥰🥰🥰 I'm so proud of you."

Penuel referenced the viral story of a woman with a rare ageing condition:

"Lapho usisi Ona 31."

Sibo Mchenge exclaimed:

"My boy! You’re going places. May God hear your prayers and the prayers of your parents."

♤Caiphus♧ wrote:

"May God see his efforts and grant him eternal peace, not only him but those who wish to do good but are scared ,May God bless you All Amen🔥✝️🤍"

tshepi.🍒 gushed:

"I love grandparents so muchhhhhhh, God bless your heart!!❤️"

🦇! was moved:

"The fact that he realised that she needed help and actually did it 🫂"

Olwethu said:

"Hay these exams are yours, Shem God will bless youu with seven distinctions."

mtsweni_bruu🕷️ added:

"Knowing myself bengzovele ngimkhaphe😭"

Muneer Thomas🎖 admired the kid:

"we need to help to old, poor and the sick no matter what race, colour, gender."

Other Briefly News stories about older people

South Africans were moved by a video of twins who were in their old age getting reunited after spending some time apart.

Online users were stunned by a video of a woman's grandfather, who was a twin brother who passed away, and so he had to enter a great.

People were amused by a video of a group of grandmothers who showed people their close friendship in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News