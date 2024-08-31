A TikTok video shows two women who showed people that they are extremely close sisters who have grown old together

A TikTok video shows two elderly women who are sisters. Many people were touched by the close siblings.

84-year-old twins warmly greeted each other in a TikTok video that touched Mzansi. Image: @kagokgapane

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the sisters together left many people touched. The post of the twins received over 48 000 likes from online users.

Twin sisters in TikTok video

In a TikTok video by @kagokgapane, two women who are 84 years old were in a warm embrace. The TikTokker clip detailed that the two twin sisters were her grandmothers celebrating seeing each other again. Watch the video below:

SA gushes over older twins

People were moved by the video of the two close sisters. Netizens commented on the video, expressing how touched they were by the scene. Many said the video was their first time seeing elderly twins. Read the comments below:

Ntokazi declared:

"My first time seeing old twins."

Mazet♥ said:

"This is so cute."

Money Café applauded:

"Bahle...very clean as well."

wendy jay was pleased:

"They're made for each other.'"

mathabo229 was impressed:

"Reaching 84 years as twins is beyond blessing 😇🥰 May God continue to increase wonderful years to their lives."

user1895561880743nteseng remarked:

"Old twins, first time in my life wow this is a blessing."

user196027409394 added:

"lts rare to see granny twins together at and older age.God bless them."

Source: Briefly News