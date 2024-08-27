A young TikTokker mourned her sister who passed away, sharing a few photos of the two of them on the app

The girl did not share the details of her sister's death but noted that they were an inseparable duo

Members of the online community shared love in the comment section while also sharing their losses

A girl mourned her deceased sister. Images: @user52892839394763738

Source: TikTok

The bond between sisters is an unbreakable connection, taking in every moment of joy and pain. One sister felt immense sorrow after she lost the one person she held near to her heart.

Gone but never forgotten

Lisa Booi, who uses the handle @user52892839394763738 on TikTok, uploaded a touching post on the app remembering her sister Mlibo. Sharing pictures of their bond, Lisa first showed their first day of school, noting that they were inseparable.

The following image shows the smiling sisters posing for a picture at school to commemorate Lisa's last day. The TikTokker shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I love her more than I love myself. She has a part of me in her, and so do I. She is my soulmate."

The last image showed Lisa sitting on a table filled with flowers and Mlibo's framed picture beside her.

She wrote in the post that they were "separated for life," adding:

"When I look at the picture of you, my throat starts to tighten, and my chest becomes heavy. It was always Lisa and Mlibo, but it's no longer. Nothing will be the same anymore."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Lisa and Mlibo on their first day of school. Image: @user52892839394763738

Source: TikTok

Although physically separated, Lisa remains by her sister's side. Images: @user52892839394763738

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows their support

Many social media users sent the sister their love and encouraging words, with some sharing similar stories of losing a loved one.

@olwethumsh wrote in the comment section:

"Losing a sibling is a heartbreak I wouldn’t want anyone to go through. I’m so sorry."

@laika4u reassured the heartbroken sister:

"It will forever be Lisa and Mlibo. Her memories and soul live on forever. Love and light."

An emotional @_zi_19 said:

"I don't even understand how life allows little sisters to pass away. That's horrifying. I'm so sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace."

A saddened @izzy.erys shared:

"Losing a sister is lowkey equivalent to losing a mom."

@lesedi.sea shared their experience of losing someone close to them:

"Losing a loved one is so traumatic. I can’t even look at our old pictures together without crying. I haven’t been home since her passing. It all happened in February. Yho, sana. I’m sorry."

@jenna.june, who possibly interacted with Mlibo, wrote:

"The most caring person I met. My heart breaks for you."

Heartbroken sister remembers her late sister

In another story, Briefly News reported about an emotional woman who missed her sister who passed away.

The video resonated with many South Africans who shared their stories of loss and grief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News