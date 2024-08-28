A lady showed off how they went shopping for her sister's care package in preparation for her upcoming exam

The clip impressed many people, leaving them in awe of the grand gesture, and it caught the attention of online users

Comments poured in from social media users, with many applauding the family for going the extra mile

One family in Mzansi went viral online for their grand gesture, which they displayed in a TokTok video.

A lady gifted her sister a care package for her prelim exam in a TikTok video. Image: /@le1ethu

Source: TikTok

Woman and her fam gifts sister exams care package

TikTok user @le1ethu showcased how they went shopping for her sister, who is preparing for her upcoming prelims examinations.

The young lady unveiled how they got all of her sister's favourite goodies and placed them into a basket. At the end of the clip, @le1ethu's mom handed her daughter the care package along with a Bible and gave her some words of encouragement.

@le1ethu's video warmed many people's hearts on the internet and became a hit on TikTok, garnering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the heartwarming clip below:

SA claps for the woman's family for their grand gesture

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the lady's family for going above and beyond to ensure her sister was well-prepared for her exam.

Shibu said:

"Can you be my sister? Plus I don’t have any nor a sibling."

Ayabonga Mbatha added:

"Looked at my family and sighed."

Ntombi_nn wrote:

"Where can I get a sister like this."

Your delulu girl commented:

"Something I would like to do for my sister, but I am young and broke."

MNN simply said:

"The Bible."

B expressed:

"This would motivate me to study harder."

