A young teacher shared a video on TikTok of her Grade 9 learners surprising her for her birthday

The students greeted her with cheers and gifted a basket filled with snacks, even giving her a stunning dress

The viral video had members from the online community emotional in the comment section

A teacher received a sweet birthday surprise from her students. Images: @okay_sizzy / TikTok, @okay_sizzy / Instagram

Some teachers rarely receive the recognition they deserve for their dedication and the countless sacrifices they make to educate and inspire South Africa's future. However, one Grade 9 class went above and beyond, surprising their teacher with a heartfelt celebration.

A heartwarming birthday surprise

Using the handle @okay_sizzy on TikTok, a teacher uploaded a video on her social media account to show how her students surprised her for her birthday. In the clip, the children cheerfully greeted the woman as she walked inside the classroom. She also received presents, including a dress and snacks.

The emotional Umlazi-based teacher also received a group hug from some of her students. She wrote in her caption:

"What an honour. Dear God, I thank you for the lives you’ve trusted me with.

"May God guide you and help you navigate life with wisdom."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Teacher's surprise pulls on heartstrings

Many social media users headed to the comment section to express how emotional the video made them feel.

@lonashe07 told the online community:

"Yoh, I'm crying with a stranger."

@sir.nkullies.qwab wrote in the comment section:

"With all the complaints about students in schools lately, I realised being a teacher is the most heartwarming job ever."

One of the students told the young educator:

"Miss, you are the best teacher in the world. I love you."

An emotional @mpilozondi77 said:

"Why am I chopping onions? This is so beautiful."

@palipali850 told people online:

"I also cried watching this video. It really touched me so deeply."

@shirleymanuel111 shared in the comments:

"It's a good feeling to know we have outstanding teachers out there."

Students surprise teacher with birthday song

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a loving teacher in Cape Town who did not expect the heartwarming surprise her learners organised for her birthday.

Mid-class, the students pretended to be in a brawl, and as the educator intervened, they stopped and sang for her. Many people on the internet reacted with kind words for the teacher and her pupils.

