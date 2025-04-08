The African National Congress's jury is still out regarding the fate of the Government of national Unity

Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the outcomes of the National Working Committee's meeting

He said the part will continue to engage political parties to find a way forward with the GNU

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) has not made a final decision on the condition of the Government of National Unity (GNU). It resolved on 8 April 2025 that it will continue to engage political parties.

What did the NWC resolve?

The ANC's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed the media and gave feedback on the National Working Committee (NWC). It discussed geopolitics and the contradiction within the GNU caused by the recent budget impasse. He said that the NWC has resolved to reset the situation. This means that the GNU must change the rules that govern it beyond the statement of intent it had signed.

What has been happening in the GNU?

Since the National Assembly passed the budget in Parliament on 2 April, despite being a GNU member party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) vehemently opposed the Value-Added Tax increase. The DA and other parties including the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposed the budget vote.

The DA's decision to file court papers at the Western Cape high Court a day later to oppose the implementation of the budget's first phase on 1 May caused tensions in the GNU. Mbalula announced that the NWC would meet to discuss the budget impasse and the concerns other GNU members raised.

ActionSA voted in favour of the budget. The president of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, said that if he was offered a position within the GNU's cabinet and asked to join it, he would accept the offer. The DA's president, John Steenhuisen, said the party was still committed to the GNU. this was after business leaders from Discovery and Anglo Platinum wrote a letter to the DA and the ANC, imploring them to resolve the GNU impasse.

south Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views.

Leonard RSA Magagula said:

"Stellenbosch is in control. Those letters you received from unknown business leaders are loud and clear."

Maroga TJ said:

"Their masters have reprimanded them about kicking out the DA. Now they are changing tune."

Sakhiwo Bede said:

"ANC needs the DA. That's why it's difficult for them to make a decision."

Quality Good said:

"Not decisive. Holding so any meetings and discussing the future of the DA and still not reaching the final decision. No wonder why our country is such a mess."

