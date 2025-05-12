The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema said the EFF will prioritise South Africans for employment

He was speaking to Ward 24 residents in Soweto in the build-up to the municipal by-elections that will take place on 14 May 2025

He said South Africans must be first to receive jobs, irrespective of their connection or ethnicity

Julius Malema wants South Africans to be prioritised in receiving jobs. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema said on 11 May 2025 in Soweto that South Africans must be first in line to receive jobs and called on councillors to ask for proof of residence when companies in their wards employ people.

What did Julius Malema say about employment?

Malema was addressing residents of Ward 24 in Soweto ahead of the municipal by-election that is set to take place on 14 May. He said South Africa has no problem employing foreign nationals, but the priority has to be South Africans, He said having a factory in an area where there is unemployment is a contradiction.

Malema said councillors must've prospective employees and ask for proof of residence before employing them in local projects. He added that South Africans must be employed first if they qualify for a job. Malema also blasted the African National Congress. He accused the party of having a policy centred around sexual favours in exchange for employment.

Julius Malema campaigned for the EFF in Soweto. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Recent by-election news

The African National Congress's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, was also in Soweto to campaign for the party in the by-elections. He called on members of the party to be disciplined and emulate members of the Zion Christian Church and Kaizer Chiefs fans.

The KwaZulu-Natal chairperson of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Thami Ntuli, took a swipe at the MK Party while campaigning during the by-elections in Mandeni on 29 April. He said the party was still fundamentally the ANC party that changed colours.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post were stunned, with some viewed his comments as an about-turn from his stance on immigration.

Mpho Malope said:

"South African voters will humble you, mchana."

Jimza Malapile said:

"This one is like weather. Today he says this and tomorrow he says that. He's full of jokes."

Scott Pama said:

"You get to a point in life where your stomach is more important than your principles."

Venissa Pillay said:

"He changes his tune more than I change underwear, and I change my underwear daily."

MK Party secures its first ward in the Western Cape

In another article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party clinched its first ward in the Western Cape during the by-elections in March. The party won a by-election in the Saldanha Bay municipality on 20 March.

It went up against the Patriotic Alliance and the ANC. The MKP secured 36% of the vote, while the ANC secured 26% of the vote, and the Patriotic Alliance received 19%.

