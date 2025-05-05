The African National Congress's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula compared members of the party to members of the Zion Christian Church and Kaizer Chiefs fans

He applauded the party's recent by-election wins and called on them to emulate the discipline of ZCC members, who do not drink or smoke

He also called on members to be as loyal to the party as Kaizer Chiefs fans are to the club, despite losing

SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, called on members of the party to emulate the discipline of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members and the loyalty of Kaizer Chiefs fans.

Emulate ZCC and Kaizer Chiefs: Mbalula

Mbalula was speaking in Freedom Park, Soweto, while campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections. He said ANC members should be like Kaizer Chiefs fans. He said Chiefs fans are motivated. Even when Kaizer Chiefs loses a match, Kaizer Chiefs fans remain loyal to the club. He said Chiefs fans do not leave the club but have faith in the club. He cited Kaizer Chief's recent loss to Orlando Pirates as an example.

Mbalula, also known as Razzmatazz, also said ANC members should also emulate members of the ZCC. He said the members of the ZCC do not drink alcohol and called on members to learn from the church members' discipline.

What you need to know about the ANC

South Africans laugh

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post roasted Mbalula.

Naba Abanye said:

"The same guy who sits down before he enters a taxi."

Mvuselelo Dule asked:

"Was Kaizer Chiefs' management and the ZCC involved in a long list of corruption allegations?"

Tsietsi Ta Tsi said:

"Loyalty doesn't put food on the table for our kids."

Mmusetsi Roger Mosweu said:

"Disciplined while he and his colleagues are ill-disciplined with our tax money, stealing left, right and centre."

Nolo's Waga Lepylana said:

"You can't be loyal to an unproductive thing. You will be wasting your time."

Julius Malema issues warning to ANC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, warned the ANC that the Democratic Alliance could take over the government. He said the country could soon see a white president.

Malema said the Red Berets would support a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa. He added that they would abstain if DA president John Steenhuisen's name was brought forward to replace Ramaphosa.

