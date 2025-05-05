Fikile Mbalula Under Pressure As Calls for DA To Be Removed From the GNU Increase
- African National Congress Members of Parliament have called for the Democratic Alliance (DA) to be dumped from the Government of National Unity (GNU)
- Over 100 MPs reportedly confronted the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, at a meeting the ANC held on 2 May 2025
- The MPS cited the Democratic Alliance's recent court case against the VAT increase as a sign that the coalition isn't working
JOHANNESBURG — Calls from within the African National Congress (ANC) to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the Government of National Unity (GNU) have increased, with Members of Parliament (MPs) putting pressure on the Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, to act.
ANC factions want DA out of GNU
According to the Sunday Times, the ANC held an emergency meeting in Johannesburg on 2 May 2025 to discuss Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech on 21 May. This was after the Western Cape High Court ordered that the budget he tabled in March be scrapped and set aside.
More than 100 MPs reportedly confronted Mbalula about the DA's inclusion in the GNU. One of the MPs said the DA continues to undermine the government and has not done anything to prove its willingness to work with the ANC. The MP complained that the DA took legal action against the National Health Insurance and the Basic Education Amendment Laws Act, which the DA opposed.
Tensions spill over
The meeting was reportedly so hostile that Mbalula, who was supposed to present a report on the budget process, arrived an hour late. The party's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, and the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, reportedly blasted Mbalula for being late. Mantashe even walked out of the meeting while Mbalula was addressing the attendees.
What you need to know about the DA and ANC
- Members of the ANC's National Executive Committee called for the DA and the Freedom Front Plus to be removed from the GNU for voting against the VAT increase
- The ANC Youth League has called for DA ministers to be removed after rejecting the budget Godongwana tabled
- The two parties met in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 12 April to discuss the reconfiguration of the GNU
- The parties' delegates met again to iron out issues between them and reported constructive discussions for the sake of the GNU
- However, Mbalula was criticised after he took a swipe at the DA during a press briefing, where he chanted that the DA must fall
South Africans weigh in
South Africans commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post were not impressed with the ANC's attempts to sideline the DA from the GNU.
Fikile Mbalula says Julius Malema more dangerous than DA, says EFF leader will fast-track ANC demise
Andrew Monota said:
"That sounds like the last kicks of a dying horse as they are trying everything to take out the DA."
Ian Marshall said:
"The tender taps have been half closed. Days are dark, and sweet tenders are few."
Dhlaminmi Teboho said:
"The ANC is down and out. Watch the space."
Nita Manuel said:
"We need the youth to run this country."
Jimmy Jackson said:
"The meeting became so tense at one point because they realised the gravy train is running out of gravy."
ANC has not decided about the GNU
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC had not decided on the fate of the GNU. This was after the National Working Committee met in Aorl to discuss the GNU.
Mbalula addressed the media and said the party would continue to engage other political parties to discuss a way forward. This was after the DA and Freedom Front Plus voted against the VAT increase.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za