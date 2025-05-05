African National Congress Members of Parliament have called for the Democratic Alliance (DA) to be dumped from the Government of National Unity (GNU)

Over 100 MPs reportedly confronted the party's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, at a meeting the ANC held on 2 May 2025

The MPS cited the Democratic Alliance's recent court case against the VAT increase as a sign that the coalition isn't working

Some ANC members want the DA out of the GNU. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Calls from within the African National Congress (ANC) to remove the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the Government of National Unity (GNU) have increased, with Members of Parliament (MPs) putting pressure on the Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, to act.

ANC factions want DA out of GNU

According to the Sunday Times, the ANC held an emergency meeting in Johannesburg on 2 May 2025 to discuss Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech on 21 May. This was after the Western Cape High Court ordered that the budget he tabled in March be scrapped and set aside.

More than 100 MPs reportedly confronted Mbalula about the DA's inclusion in the GNU. One of the MPs said the DA continues to undermine the government and has not done anything to prove its willingness to work with the ANC. The MP complained that the DA took legal action against the National Health Insurance and the Basic Education Amendment Laws Act, which the DA opposed.

Tensions spill over

The meeting was reportedly so hostile that Mbalula, who was supposed to present a report on the budget process, arrived an hour late. The party's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, and the Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, reportedly blasted Mbalula for being late. Mantashe even walked out of the meeting while Mbalula was addressing the attendees.

Fikile Mbalula was under fire at an ANC meeting. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

South Africans commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post were not impressed with the ANC's attempts to sideline the DA from the GNU.

Andrew Monota said:

"That sounds like the last kicks of a dying horse as they are trying everything to take out the DA."

Ian Marshall said:

"The tender taps have been half closed. Days are dark, and sweet tenders are few."

Dhlaminmi Teboho said:

"The ANC is down and out. Watch the space."

Nita Manuel said:

"We need the youth to run this country."

Jimmy Jackson said:

"The meeting became so tense at one point because they realised the gravy train is running out of gravy."

ANC has not decided about the GNU

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC had not decided on the fate of the GNU. This was after the National Working Committee met in Aorl to discuss the GNU.

Mbalula addressed the media and said the party would continue to engage other political parties to discuss a way forward. This was after the DA and Freedom Front Plus voted against the VAT increase.

