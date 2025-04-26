ANC and DA Delegates Meet to Iron Out Issues, Have Constructive Discussions After Recent Tensions
- Delegates from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) recently met
- The two parties agreed to meet to resolve recent issues and discuss a way forward for the government
- The DA and ANC have opposed each other on various pieces of legislation recently
GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) have put aside their differences and are committed to working together once more.
Despite both being part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the two parties have not seen eye to eye recently.
Problems have stemmed from the DA’s continued objections to pieces of legislation, with the ANC questioning how the party could be part of the GNU yet object to government decisions as well.
ANC and DA delegates meet to iron out differences
On Friday, 25 April 2025, a delegation from both parties met to discuss some of the recent issues, especially related to the 2025 budget. The DA rejected the budget at every step, unhappy with the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase included in it. The party even took the matter to court.
The DA’s objection to the budget was not the first time that they haven’t been on the same page as the rest of the GNU partners. The party has opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, the National Health Insurance Act, and the Land Expropriation Act.
The fiasco over the budget was the last straw for the ANC.
Despite the recent tension between the two parties, DA national spokesperson, Willie Aucamp, described the recent meeting with the ANC as constructive.
"The discussions were forthright and constructive, focusing on the way forward on matters ranging from the budget to a strategy for economic growth. Similar meetings will continue regularly as we seek to address the most pressing challenges facing South Africans in the GNU," he said.
What you need to know about DA and ANC relations
- President Cyril Ramaphosa said the DA couldn't be in the GNU and also be in opposition to it.
- The DA’s Federal Executive met to decide if the party would remain within the GNU.
- The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) met to discuss the DA’s opposition to the passing of the budget.
- The ANCYL wanted all DA Ministers and deputies removed from their posts within the GNU.
- Senior ANC members wanted the DA and Freedom Front Plus punished for voting against the budget.
Mbalula surprised DA is still in the GNU
Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula was surprised that the DA was still a part of the coalition government.
The ANC Secretary-General questioned why the party was still in the GNU when it objected to pieces of legislation.
He noted that other political parties were also growing tired of the DA's conduct within the GNU.
