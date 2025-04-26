Delegates from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) recently met

The two parties agreed to meet to resolve recent issues and discuss a way forward for the government

The DA and ANC have opposed each other on various pieces of legislation recently

ANC and DA delegates met to iron out issues and described the discussions as constructive. Image: Darren Stewart/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) and African National Congress (ANC) have put aside their differences and are committed to working together once more.

Despite both being part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the two parties have not seen eye to eye recently.

Problems have stemmed from the DA’s continued objections to pieces of legislation, with the ANC questioning how the party could be part of the GNU yet object to government decisions as well.

ANC and DA delegates meet to iron out differences

On Friday, 25 April 2025, a delegation from both parties met to discuss some of the recent issues, especially related to the 2025 budget. The DA rejected the budget at every step, unhappy with the Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase included in it. The party even took the matter to court.

The DA’s objection to the budget was not the first time that they haven’t been on the same page as the rest of the GNU partners. The party has opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, the National Health Insurance Act, and the Land Expropriation Act.

The fiasco over the budget was the last straw for the ANC.

Despite the recent tension between the two parties, DA national spokesperson, Willie Aucamp, described the recent meeting with the ANC as constructive.

"The discussions were forthright and constructive, focusing on the way forward on matters ranging from the budget to a strategy for economic growth. Similar meetings will continue regularly as we seek to address the most pressing challenges facing South Africans in the GNU," he said.

