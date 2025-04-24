Fikile Mbalula is surprised that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is still a part of the coalition government

Mbalula questioned why the party was still in the Government of National Unity (GNU) when it objected to stuff

Political parties are growing tired of the DA's conduct, with many saying they need to leave the GNU

Fikile Mbalula Surprised DA Is Still Part of GNU, Unhappy With the Party’s Continued Objections

GAUTENG – Fikile Mbalula is surprised that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is still a part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC) made the admission during a multi-party media briefing on Thursday, 24 April.

The briefing was held in Gauteng to discuss the Finance Minister’s decision to scrap the Value-Added Tax hike. Enoch Godongwana made the announcement late in the night on 23 April, as time runs out for the budget to be gazetted.

Mbalula surprised by DA’s continued involvement in GNU

During his speech at the briefing, Mbalula expressed surprise that the DA was part of the coalition government, noting that the party rejected the budget and even took the matter to court in a bid to stop it.

"The fact that you are still here, we are shocked – because you can’t support something that you have not been party to, and that has been the issue for us,” he said.

He added that the party’s conduct would define whether it remained as part of the GNU once it was reconfigured.

"We have always said reconfigurations depend on conduct. If you say, I’m not supporting this thing and I’m in government, you are defining yourself outside of the GNU," Mbalula added.

You can watch the ANC Secretary-General make the comments below.

DA’s continued objections annoy political parties

The DA’s objection of the VAT increase is not the first time that the party has been in opposition to the rest of the GNU partners.

The party has opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, the National Health Insurance Act, and the Expropriation Act.

Its objection to the national budget has been the last straw for many, especially the ANC.

Several parties have also grown tired of the DA and want John Steenhuisen’s party to leave the coalition government.

