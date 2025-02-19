Julius Malema earned praise for his criticism of the postponement of the 2025 budget speech on 19 February

The speech was postponed after all the Government of National Unity parties failed to agree on some aspects

Many social media users agreed with Malema, saying that the postponement proved there was a lack of leadership

Julius Malema claimed that the government had collapsed as it could not even hold a budget speech, and South Africans agreed. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

WESTERN CAPE – Julius Malema is often criticised on social media for some of his utterances, but the Red Berets leader is now earning praise.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander in Chief has earned applause for his speech following the postponement of the budget speech.

The budget speech was postponed after all the parties within the Government of National Unity (GNU) failed to agree on certain aspects of it.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana did not deliver the budget speech as planned after all the parties in the Government of National Unity failed to agree on all aspects. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Malema says GNU has collapsed during an impassioned speech

Following Speaker Thoko Didiza’s announcement that Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana would not be presenting the speech as planned, Malema rose on a point of order, describing it as unprecedented.

Addressing the speaker, he said that the government was subjecting the budget to party politics when it was supposed to be above party politics.

“There are no parties in the executive, there is only the executive. You are denying the people of South Africa the opportunity to see what is happening in this country. There is no government; it has collapsed, and it has no capacity to present a budget,” he said.

His comments drew applause from some in Parliament, as they agreed with his sentiments.

Social media stands by Malema

Social media users also agreed with the Commander in Chief’s statement, expressing disappointment and disbelief that the budget government could not even present the budget speech.

@sibusisomo asked:

“I agree with Malema, and to add that it was very unprofessional. When did they realise that the budget is not ready?”

@lekhetho_S said:

“GNU is absolutely nonsense. I stand with the EFF on this one. How long does it take to draft a budget and pass it through relevant people to express their views and ideas before it's been finalised and brought to us?”

@JOHNSA822154 added:

“The postponement of the budget reading is a clear indication of the lack of leadership and direction in the so-called GNU.”

@vinnymavinny stated:

“South Africa is blessed to have such a leader who is always clear with what he says. Consistent all the time with what he stands for. I salute you, Mr Malema.”

@Mabutho_1 said:

“Unfortunately for a lot of South Africans, they will not take this because it is said by the person they don't like. Well said Mr Malema. People wasted resources to go there only to be told it is not happening. When did they know of this? That morning?”

@lenyasalaafrica added:

“Malema is right. That’s the protocol. The budget should’ve been presented in its current form and allow parliament to accept or reject it. There’s no such thing as parties in the executive.”

Budget speech postponed to 12 March 2025

Briefly News reported that the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana postponed the first GNU budget speech to 12 March.

The speech was postponed allegedly because an agreement between GNU parties could not be reached about certain aspects.

One of the reasons talks broke down was reportedly due to parties opposing a proposed 2% VAT hike.

