The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema refused to back down against Elon Musk and Donald Trump

The billionaire called Malema an international criminal and Malema hit back with a fiery tweet

He said he has not committed any crime except to ask for the dignity of black people in South Africa

SA stood behind Julius Malema. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOWETO – Julius Malema stood firm on his stance against billionaire Elon Musk who called him an international criminal on X. This was after he furiously responded to Musk, calling him a spoiled brat.

What did Malema say?

According to SABC News, Malema was addressing congregants at the St Paul African Apostolic Church in Johannesburg on 16 February 2025. He slammed Musk for branding him an international criminal when he asked for the restoration of black people's dignity.

The EFF leader has been vocal about the United States’ recent attitudes towards South Africa. He recently defended land expropriation and said that Donald Trump's Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status will not stop land expropriation from taking place. Trump's order also slammed the South African government for the Expropriation Act which Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed.

Juju spoke against Elon Musk. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News’s Facebook page supported Malema.

Mogomotsi Maboe said:

“CIC Malema and Pres Ramaphosa, we stand with you. South Africa will not be bullied.”

Egbugwo Iykedan said:

“The entire continent is behind you.”

Telang Polile said:

“When I read this, I see the spirit of unity and hope.”

Nxassa Phiri Rashy said:

“Africa will not be a US puppet anymore. We need leadership like Malema and comrade Ramaphosa.”

Mom's Favourite said:

“Not an EFF member but I stand with this brother on this one.”

