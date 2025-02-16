South Africans were incensed after the United States Embassy said it would send a petition to U.S. President Donald Trump

This was after Afrikaners held a march outside of the Embassy, thanking Trump for his alleged intervention

Netizens accused the U.S embassy of meddling with South Africa's sovereignty as the petition requests the U.S to change laws in SA

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Afrikaners sent Donald Trump a petition to help change SA laws. Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA– The US Embassy’s recent actions have received severe criticism after Afrikaners marched to its offices in Pretoria to thank US President Donald Trump for his alleged support and to ask him to change South African policies affecting Afrikaners.

What did the embassy say?

The American embassy received a petition from the Afrikaners who gathered outside the embassy on 15 February 2025. Singing “Die Stem” and wielding placards that had slogans like “Make South Africa Great Again”, they delivered the petition asking for Trump's intervention.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The embassy posted on its @USEmbassySA X account, acknowledging the petition and announcing that it will transmit the document to Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for immediate action.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed the Expropriation Act, which the US government reacted strongly against. Trump accused the government of policies that oppressed and persecuted Afrikaners.

A group of South Africans asked Donald Trump to interfere with SA laws. Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

View the X tweet here:

Relations between the US and SA

Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status, accusing the government of taking an oppressive stance against them

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola slammed the order and said it was founded on misinformation

Former President Thabo Mbeki called Donald Trump out and unpacked relations between South Africa and the Republican party of the US

What did SA say?

Livid South Africans accused Trump of interfering with South African laws and sovereignty.

Not Chris Hani said:

“Donald Trump is a warmonger.”

Takalani was incredulous.

“Change laws? I'm now convinced that we're dealing with retarded people.”

Monsieur Gregg said:

“South Africa is not a province of the USA. We are a sovereign state.”

Yknipg said:

“Trump will do nothing. He's not a South African president.”

Sako said:

“There is nothing you guys will do to change publicly consulted and Parliament-passed laws.”

Afriforum rejects US resettlement offer

in a related article, Briefly News reported that the lobby group AfriForum turned down Trump's offer to Afrikaners to resettle them as refugees in the US. This was after Trump signed the executive order granting them refugee status.

AfriForum said Afrikaner South Africans have no intention of leaving and asserted their commitment to stay and fix the country. Netizens were not convinced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News