Former President Thabo Mbeki Criticises Donald Trump, Unpacks History of US-SA Relations
- South Africa's former statesman Thabo Mbeki slammed United States President Donald Trump for his attitudes towards South Africa
- He outlined the relationships the African National Congress and the South African government had with Republican presidents
- South Africans agreed and some said that Elon Musk's influence on Trump is undeniably glaring
JOHANNESBURG — United States President Donald Trump earned former South African president Thabo Mbeki's criticism after he signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He unpacked the relations the government has had with Republican presidents.
Mbeki unpacks SA-US relations
Mbeki, in an interview with SABC News, Mbeki said during the liberation movement the ANC worked with Republicans. He said when the Comprehensive Apartheid Act was passed, then President Ronald Reagan vetoed the law. Republican senators overrode his vote. He emphasised that the government worked with the Republicans.
He added that during his term as a president, he had excellent relations with former president George W Bush. He said Bush avoided imposing policies on South Africa without consulting with the government. He remarked that the South African and American governments differed on the wars in Iran and Iraq.
"For decades we had this kind of relationship with Republicans. why this sudden change of heart even with regard to President Trump? when he was president for the first time, he made sure his ambassador was acting in concert with our government. This 180 turn is not typical, and to depend on an actual fabrication... They don't even discuss it," he said.
He supported the call for the South African government to engage with Trump, calling Trump's executive order
Watch the video here:
What you need to know about Trump's Executive Order
- International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola slammed Trump's executive order which reaffirmed Trump's decision to cut aid while providing Afrikaners refuge
- The Economic Freedom Fighters said that the citizenship of those who take Trump's offer should be revoked
- Afriforum said Afrikaners will not relocate to the United States and are happy staying in South Africa
South Africans weighed in
Netizens were in agreement with Mbeki's analysis.
Zibusiso said:
"Israel. That's the answer."
Tshidi said:
"Trump doesn't even understand his government policies. He gets angry at journalists who ask him about his policies."
Kabelo Mokgoebo said:
"Elon Musk is the problem. He's the change we're all asking ourselves about. He's the only new entity in this whole relationship."
Kenny TM said:
"Elon Musk has changed everything by using lies through his X platform and Community Notes fail to correct fake news when it comes to their boss."
Chappies said:
"Elon is the little devil whispering in Trump's ear."
Chamber of Commerce receives over 10,000 inquiries from Afrikaners
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Chamber of Commerce in the United States received over 10,000 information requests from Afrikaners who were willing to relocate to the United States.
The chamber's CEO Neil Diamond said if Afrikaners relocate in large numbers, this could mean an exodus of skills. South Africans were not convinced.
