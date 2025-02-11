South Africa's former statesman Thabo Mbeki slammed United States President Donald Trump for his attitudes towards South Africa

He outlined the relationships the African National Congress and the South African government had with Republican presidents

South Africans agreed and some said that Elon Musk's influence on Trump is undeniably glaring

Thabo Mbeki called President Donald Trump's latest actions towards SA out. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — United States President Donald Trump earned former South African president Thabo Mbeki's criticism after he signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He unpacked the relations the government has had with Republican presidents.

Mbeki unpacks SA-US relations

Mbeki, in an interview with SABC News, Mbeki said during the liberation movement the ANC worked with Republicans. He said when the Comprehensive Apartheid Act was passed, then President Ronald Reagan vetoed the law. Republican senators overrode his vote. He emphasised that the government worked with the Republicans.

He added that during his term as a president, he had excellent relations with former president George W Bush. He said Bush avoided imposing policies on South Africa without consulting with the government. He remarked that the South African and American governments differed on the wars in Iran and Iraq.

"For decades we had this kind of relationship with Republicans. why this sudden change of heart even with regard to President Trump? when he was president for the first time, he made sure his ambassador was acting in concert with our government. This 180 turn is not typical, and to depend on an actual fabrication... They don't even discuss it," he said.

He supported the call for the South African government to engage with Trump, calling Trump's executive order

Watch the video here:

What you need to know about Trump's Executive Order

Thabo Mbeki is not happy with Donald Trump. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weighed in

Netizens were in agreement with Mbeki's analysis.

Zibusiso said:

"Israel. That's the answer."

Tshidi said:

"Trump doesn't even understand his government policies. He gets angry at journalists who ask him about his policies."

Kabelo Mokgoebo said:

"Elon Musk is the problem. He's the change we're all asking ourselves about. He's the only new entity in this whole relationship."

Kenny TM said:

"Elon Musk has changed everything by using lies through his X platform and Community Notes fail to correct fake news when it comes to their boss."

Chappies said:

"Elon is the little devil whispering in Trump's ear."

