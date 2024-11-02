Is it true that Stephen A. Smith's daughter passed away? What we know

Stephen A. Smith is an American sports TV personality and journalist widely recognised as a co-host on ESPN’s First Take. While he constantly makes headlines for his commentator prowess, in recent years, fans have taken an interest in his personal life after various tabloids reported the death of his eldest child. What happened to Stephen A. Smith's daughter?

Stephen and Samantha Smith at the Hollywood Athletic Club in 2022 (L). Smith during the 2024 Southern California Journalism Awards (R). Photo: Unique Nicole, Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

As a sports analyst, Stephen does not hold back on his controversial opinions on teams and personalities. But when it comes to his family, especially his children, he prefers to keep matters to himself. It is no wonder little is known about Smith’s daughters. This article debunks rumours surrounding the celebrity kids and offers insight into their whereabouts.

Stephen A. Smith's profile summary

Full name Stephen Anthony Smith Gender Male Date of birth 14 October 1967 Age 57 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace The Bronx, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Winston-Salem State University Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 2 Mother Janet Smith Siblings 5 Profession Sports journalist and radio host Employer ESPN Inc. Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

Did Stephen A. Smith's daughter pass away?

Although there have been rumours that Stephen lost his daughter, there is no official communication to confirm the speculations. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the celebrity child is doing well and the death report is just another internet hoax.

However, on 1 June 2017, tragedy hit Stephen A. Smith's family after his mom, Janet, died of cancer. During a 12 October 2023 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the journalist narrated how his mother’s death took a toll on him, saying:

In 2017, I lost the greatest human being I have ever known. For two years after my mom’s death, I wished I was dead. However, therapy helped me cope with the loss.

Samantha Smith during the 2024 World Premiere of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 at El Capitan Theatre. Photo: Kevin Winter

Who are Stephen A. Smith's children?

The sports radio host did not reveal that he was a dad until 2019 during an interview with GQ. At the time, his two daughters, Samantha and Nyla, were 11 and 10, respectively.

Smith shared with the magazine how his kids helped him find a new lease of life following his mother’s death. He also revealed that his children cannot watch his show, First Take, without his permission because he does not want them to see him discuss specific controversial topics.

While speaking on The Breakfast Club in October 2023, Stephen talked about his fatherhood journey, stating:

My daughters are everything to me. I ensure they are well taken care of. I am proud and happy of the father I am.

Here is everything to know about Stephen A. Smith's teenage daughters, Samantha and Nyla Smith.

Samantha Alyssa Smith

Samantha (aged 16 as of 2024) was born on 27 August 2008 to Stephen and Stephanie Jones. A screen and voice-over actress, she is best known for starring in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

According to Samantha’s IMDb profile, she made her professional debut when she was 9, doing a Disney voice-over commercial. The celebrity child is also a writer with dreams of one day creating her own series.

In an August 2023 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the journalist shared his sentiments about his daughter attending college and starting dating.

You cannot be with your kids 24/7, so you need to embed your presence in their brains so they cannot escape your voice.

Nyla Smith

Stephen and Nyla Smith during the 2023 WNBA Finals (L). Smith at the 2024 Disney Upfront (R). Photo: David Dow, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Scanty information exists about Stephen A. Smith’s youngest child, Nyla, as he prefers to keep her away from the limelight. While on The Breakfast Club, the radio host revealed how having kids changed his life, saying:

My children have made me a better human. They have made me far more compassionate than I ever thought I would be.

Just like Samantha, Nyla and her father share a close relationship. In October 2023, the father-daughter duo stepped out to watch a basketball game together. In a 2021 piece he wrote for Men’s Health, Stephen shared his highlights and aspirations as a dad.

The one thing that is more enjoyable than seeing my kids happy and healthy is knowing I helped make them that way. No other time is my heart filled with joy and pride than when I can fulfil their needs and desires.

Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith during SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Photo: Cindy Ord

FAQs

Stephen A. Smith's prominence in the sports industry constantly sparks public scrutiny of his personal life. Here are some aspects about him that fans are eager to uncover:

How old is Stephen A. Smith?

The radio host (aged 57 as of 2024) was born on 14 October 1967 in The Bronx, New York, USA. He grew up in the Hollis section of Queens. Stephen has four older sisters and an older brother who died in a car accident in 1992. Their dad owned a hardware store.

Did Stephen A. Smith graduate college?

Anthony graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1986. In 1991, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication from Winston-Salem State University. Stephen played basketball at the university before a knee injury curtailed his sporting career.

Who is Stephen A. Smith's married to?

Although many are curious about Stephen A. Smith's wife, the journalist is unmarried. He was once engaged, but the relationship never led to marriage.

Does Stephen A. Smith have any children?

The renowned television personality has two children. Stephen A. Smith's daughter, Samantha, is 16, while her baby sister, Nyla, is 15.

Stephen A. Smith during the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Eric Espada

What is Stephen A. Smith's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephen is worth $25 million. He reportedly makes $13 million annually working as a sports journalist and radio host for ESPN.

The internet tends sometimes to spread death rumours about a person even though they are still alive. Stephen A. Smith's daughter, Samantha, knows this far too well. She is alive and kicking despite speculations of her tragic death and is slowly shaping her career in the entertainment industry.

