Sunny Anderson's husband: Is she married? A look at her love life

Sunny Anderson is an American television personality, chef and ex-military officer widely recognized for hosting Food Network's hit reality series The Kitchen. She has also hosted Cooking for Real since 2008. With such popularity, many are curious about the man who won the star’s heart off-screen. So, who is Sunny Anderson's husband?

Anderson made her television debut in 2008, hosting the cooking show How’d That Get On My Plate? Thanks to her bubbly personality, she has always captivated everyone’s attention on the show. Therefore, it is no surprise that Sunn’s personal life details are subject to public scrutiny. Discover fascinating details about her love life.

Sunny Anderson's profile summary

Full name Sunny Anderson Nickname Sunny Gender Female Date of birth 9 April 1975 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Lawton, Oklahoma, USA Current residence Rescue Mountain, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Madison High School, Defense Information School, Loyola University Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Linda and Thomas Anderson Profession TV personality, chef, former military officer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Sunny Anderson's husband?

Anderson is not married and is not dating anyone at the moment. During an April 2009 interview with Delish, Sunny confessed she had a boyfriend and liked hanging around her Brooklyn home with him.

However, she remained tight-lipped about his identity. In late 2016, The Kitchen host revealed she had only been in two serious relationships via an X (Twitter) post that she captioned;

My parents know I am enjoying the single and dating life with no goals. They have only met two serious boyfriends.

In addition, in September 2018, the television personality shared with her X (Twitter) followers that she used to date a monster in high school. She said:

I dated a MONSTER in high school. He could easily get 100 people from then to say he was great. Only some people get to meet the MONSTER.

Sunny Anderson's relationship history

Sunny is particularly hush-hush about her romantic life, which has sparked some dating speculation. In the past, she was romantically linked to a fellow chef. Here is everything you need to know about their relationship:

Aarón Sánchez

Sánchez was rumoured to be Sunny Anderson's boyfriend in 2013. He is an American-Mexican restauranteur, philanthropist and television personality.

Aarón is the co-owner and executive chef at the Mexican restaurant Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans. The duo was considered an item after they appeared together for a show. Nonetheless, she debunked the rumour via an X (Twitter) post that read:

Haaaiiii ran into my play boyfriend in my mind, @Chef_Aaron, and we shook a tail feather….haaaiii Aaron.

Sunny Anderson's career

Anderson joined the US Air Force at 18. She soon earned the rank of Senior Airman and worked as a military radio host in South Korea. From 1993 to 1997, Sunny worked for the Air Force News Agency radio and television in San Antonio.

In 2001, she joined New York’s Hot 97 (WQHT), working until 2003. After that, Anderson transitioned into the culinary world, opening a catering company, Sunny’s Delicious Dishes, in New Jersey.

In 2006 and 2007, she served as Food and Lifestyle Editor for Hip Hop Weekly magazine. Sunny began hosting the Food Network program Cooking for Real the following year.

She has hosted, co-hosted, and appeared on several other shows, including NFL Tailgate Takedown, Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show, The Talk, and The View.

Sunny Anderson's bio summary

Sunny (aged 49 as of 2024) was born on 9 April 1975 in Lawton, Oklahoma, USA. She grew up as an Army brat, travelling the world alongside her food-enthused parents.

Regarding her education, Sunny attended Madison High School in Texas and joined the United States Air Force upon graduating in 1993. However, she enrolled at Loyola University four years later after being honourably discharged from the Air Force.

How much is Sunny from The Kitchen worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sunny's estimated net worth is $5 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful career in the food and media industry.

FAQs

Anderson's celebrity status has constantly sparked interest in her personal and professional life. Below are some frequently asked questions about the television personality:

Who is Sunny from The Kitchen married to?

The military officer does not have a husband and is not married. She prefers wrapping details about her love life in a cloak of secrecy.

Does Sunny on The Kitchen have children?

Sunny has no children. It is unclear whether the television personality intends to have them in future.

Where does Sunny Anderson work now?

The Oklahoma native currently co-hosts on The Kitchen. Her cooking style blends classic comfort foods with unique flavours inspired by her travels.

What disease does Sunny Anderson have?

Anderson was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis at age 19. In 2014, she began creating awareness about the disease through the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Who is Sunny Anderson’s husband?’’ The TV personality is not married and does not have children. Previously, she was only linked with celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez. Beyond this, Sunny keeps details of her love life away from the spotlight.

