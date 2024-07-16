Hannah Waddingham's husband and relationship status: Is she single?

Hannah Waddingham is a British actress, singer and television presenter. Popularly known for her stellar performance in Ted Lasso, she has achieved critical acclaim and has a devoted fan base curious about every facet of her life, including the romantic bit. This article answers the many searches of, ‘’Who is Hannah Waddingham's husband?’’

Hannah Waddingham at the Denver Art Museum Strum Grand Pavilion (L). The actress during the 2024 Olivier Awards (R). Photo: Thomas Cooper, Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Waddingham made her career debut in 1997 and has since bagged several accolades, including a Screen Actors Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Critics’ Choice Television Award. However, unlike her on-screen persona, Hannah maintains an air of mystique regarding her romantic life. We have defied the odds to uncover the star’s relationship status.

Hannah Waddingham's profile summary

Full name Hannah Waddingham Nickname Hannah Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1974 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Wandsworth, London, England, UK Current residence South London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Streatham and Clapham High School, Academy of Live and Recorded Arts Height 5’11’’ (180 lbs) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Children 1 Mother Melodie Kelly Profession Actor, singer, television presenter Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Hannah Waddingham's husband?

The Winter Ridge star is currently unmarried. Hannah confirmed her bachelorette status during a 2023 Reign With Josh Smith podcast interview.

Singer Hannah Waddingham during the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

The actress said that while she would have ignored toxic traits during her younger years, she would rather be single now until finding the perfect man for her. According to Daily Mail, Hannah also explained how her tight schedule has affected her romantic life:

My love life is dry. I am so busy and just a bit picky. I am nearly 50, and I am like, ‘’Dude if you are not going to step up, step off and be gone.’’ I would rather hang out with my girlfriends and gay friends and be respected.

As documented by The Sun, Waddingham once shared her preferences in men and dating, saying:

I am a picky girl and have specific criteria for things. One of the main things with guys is, just come on, man, charisma and positivity, and I am your girl. But there are a lot of misogynists out there, and I do not need it. I want a guy who picks me up and says, ‘I do not care if you have make-up; I am happy to lie in bed with you and have Marmite on toast and a glass of milk.'

Hannah Waddingham's relationships

Hannah’s meteoric rise in the entertainment industry has sparked interest in her love life, many curious about the man who won her heart off-screen. Below is a summary of the actress' dating history:

Gianluca Cugnetto

Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto during the 2022 Olivier Awards in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

The Fall Guy was in a relationship with the Italian businessman and hotelier for over a decade. The duo started dating around 2012 after a mutual friend introduced them, per We Got This Covered.

Nonetheless, Hannah made their last public appearance at the 2022 Olivier Awards in London. While speaking to People in 2023, the TV presenter disclosed that she was a single mother.

While Hannah has never publicly confirmed their breakup, this subtly indicated her separation from Cugnetto.

Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe during the 2019 Cornbury Festival in Oxford, England. Photo: Redferns

According to The Mirror, Waddingham went out for dinner with English actor and singer Alfie Boe in 2023.

However, their romance shortly fizzled out by the end of the summer of 2023. Their dating speculations remain unconfirmed, as neither party has ever commented on the issue.

Does Hannah Waddingham have a daughter?

Gianluca Cugnetto and Hannah Waddingham’s daughter, Kitty, was born in 2015 after a long struggle with infertility. When the celebrity kid was 3, she was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP), a rare autoimmune disease that affects small blood vessels.

Although she fully recovered, Hannah decided to only audition for roles to be filmed in England. During her interview with People, The Hustle star shared how she balances motherhood and her career:

I keep reminding her that we are a team and I must strike while the iron is hot. I am not conceited that I will always have this kind of focus. I always tell her, ‘Mom must take this time while the light shines on me because the light shines on you.’

FAQs

Due to Hannah’s career achievements and popularity, fans are naturally prying on her personal life details. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the Wizard of Oz star:

What nationality is Hannah Waddingham?

The actress (aged 49 as of 2024) was born on 28 July 1947 in Wandsworth, London, England. Therefore, she is a British national.

Hannah Waddingham during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

Is Hannah Waddingham gay?

Despite her portrayal of several LGBTQ+ characters and dedicated advocacy for the community, the Krypton star is not gay. She has previously only been romantically linked with men.

Is Hannah Waddingham married?

Although the on-screen star was in a long-term relationship with Gianluca Cugnetto, the duo never married. Currently, she is single.

Are Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple a couple?

The two Ted Lasso stars are real-life good friends like their on-screen characters. They provide a rare glimpse at a genuine female friendship.

How many languages does Hannah Waddingham speak?

The London native speaks Italian and French fluently and has expressed her love for languages several times.

Ever since her publicised romance with Gianluca Cugnetto, the topic of Hannah Waddingham’s husband has always raised eyebrows, and many are curious if she is off the market. However, the actress is currently focusing on her career and raising her only child as a single mother.

