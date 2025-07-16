American rapper Cardi B seemingly threw subtle shade at the tension between Nicki Minaj and SZA

Nicki had gone on an X (Twitter) rant where she dissed SZA's manager, Punch, but ended up dragging the singer

Meanwhile, New York-born star Cardi B went on Instagram Live and remained nonchalant about the entire feud

Cardi B remained nonchalant with regards to Nicki Minaj and SZA's feud. Image: Marc Piasecki/Taylor Hill/Chris Haston

Source: Getty Images

While Nicki Minaj went on a rampage, throwing shots at RnB singer SZA, the Barbz tried to rope Cardi B into the mess, but she was not having it. Amid the chaos, Cardi B remained calm while minding her crab legs.

The Bardigang hopped on the WAP hitmaker's Instagram Live amid the beef, hoping that she would directly address her nemesis Nicki Minaj. However, Cardi B nonchalantly spoke about something unrelated to the rapper while munching on her seafood boil.

Cardi B subtly shaded Nicki Minaj. Image: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

After all, they do say no response is still a response, right? Cardi's fans had a field day with the viral clips from her Live. In one of the clips on X shared by @sadhotgirlI, Cardi was discussing the gay terms used on females.

Nicki's feud with SZA heats up the timeline

What started as a rant about SZA's manager, Punch from TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), ended up being a full-on twar between Nicki and the Broken Clocks hitmaker.

Minaj directed her energy to SZA after the singer tweeted about remaining calm during a Mercury retrograde. The Super Freaky Girl hitmaker thought this was a direct diss towards her, and she responded.

The rapper went from dissing SZA about having fake freckles, fake streams and being a bully.

In one of her million tweets, Nicki said, "Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year?"

SZA removed herself from the drama and notified her London fans that she would catch them at her upcoming show.

Cardi's fans react to her video

Inserting themselves in the stan wars, Cardi's fans noted how Nicki is always afraid of speaking directly to Cardi. The two had their fair share of beef over the years. They had this to say:

@arianaunext laughed:

"She just minding her business and eating her crab legs."

@TalentedKamarty said:

"Just watching all that mess burn tf down."

@BEYSNORWOOD noted:

"Nicki and Cardi is one thing, her and Megan is another thing. But Nicki and SZA? GIRL, WHY ARE YOU ARGUING WITH SZA OF ALL PEOPLE."

@navywithbardi said:

'The way Nicki Minaj can “@“ everybody but Cardi B. She definitely knows better."

Nicki Minaj drags Jay-Z in rant

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nicki Minaj trolled Jay-Z during her and Lil Wayne's 2025 BET Awards performance, singing their remix of Banned From NO.

The rapper threw lyrical jabs at Jay-Z, the NFL, and Shannon Sharpe, whom she shaded by referencing his scandal rapping, “If I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharp(e).”

Source: Briefly News