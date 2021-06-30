Cardi B vs Nicki: Rapper Addresses Rumours of Her Intention to Knock Minaj Out

Cardi B has reacted to the rumours that she and her team wanted to knock Nicki Minaj out of the charts when she dropped her debut album

Reality TV star Jessie Woo claimed a member of Cardi's team told her that their goal was to knoff off Nicki from the hip-hop charts back in 2017

The Bodak Yellow rapper claimed that Jessie was lying in her recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked

Cardi B has responded to the rumours that her team's goal was "to knock Nicki (Minaj) out" back in 2017. At the time, Nicki was regarded as the best female rapper across the globe and was topping the hip-hop charts.

Cardi B has responded to rumours that her team's intention was to knock Nicki Minaj out. Image: @iamcardib, @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Love & Hip Hop star Jessie Woo claimed that she met someone who was on Cardi's team who allegedly told her their plan. Jessie was a guest on Hollywood Unlocked, according to Complex. She claimed:

"This is something that was told to me, that yeah, like, 'Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out'."

Cardi B snaped and defended herself when Hollywood Unlocked played her a snippet from Jessie's interview. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker claimed Jessie was lying during the interview.

"The lies!!! I hate that I gotta address shit that is so irrelevant."

Social media users took to Complex's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's beef. Check out some of their comments below:

@vapor_lo said:

"This is why they’ll never makes songs together because of social media gossip."

@itswavo commented:

"Fighting for 'number 1' meanwhile all of them have their own place in Hip Hop. They’re all number 1 in their own demographic. They need to collaborate and grow together."

@LaToyaKnows wrote:

"This is getting boring honestly speaking. I love both of them but this is nonsense now."

@Iamserenaaaaaa said:

"Male rappers can feature each other but why are those only two female rappers constantly fighting?"

@run_otr wrote:

"Lol, sounds like something Cardi would say though."

@mikekelly6301 added:

"We need to let this go. Plenty of room for both of these women."

