Social media was set ablaze by a hyper-realistic AI-generated image featuring reality TV star Musa Mseleku and his son, Mpumelelo "Sbindi," which left netizens doing a double-take

The real show-stopper, however, was the duo’s unexpected wardrobe choice: a full Y2K-inspired look featuring the iconic baggy jeans and graphic T-shirts

Followers were left in stitches over the elder Mseleku’s digital makeover, with many taking to the comments to joke about the conservative polygamist’s surprisingly trendy new look

An AI-Generated Photo of Musa and Sbindi Mseleku went viral.

Source: Instagram

Social media was sent into a frenzy after another AI-generated image inspired by the Mseleku household found its way onto the internet.

In a hilarious and ironic twist, the family that's famous for upholding traditional values was given a modern, high-fashion makeover that looked like they were styled by the younger, fashion-forward family members.

Musa Mseleku and his son, Mpumelelo "Sbindi," were the latest targets in the AI trend and were reimagined as Gen-Z style icons, complete with layered chains, platform boots, and an urban aesthetic that is a far cry from their rural KwaZulu-Natal roots.

Posted by Sbindi himself on 1 March 2026, the young polygamist seemed to embrace the viral AI-generated makeover, but drew the line at the multiple rings on his fingers.

"What's with all the rings on me? The person who made this is disrespectful."

Mpumelelo, who recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Amahle, was reimagined wearing straight-cut, patched jeans, a tight-fitting T-shirt and black platform boots, complete with silver accessories including stacked bracelets, rings, and a bedazzled belt.

His dad, on the other hand, was pictured shaking his son's hand, wearing a graphic "Destiny's Child" T-shirt, stacked necklaces, white platform boots and a statement belt of his own. He responded to the post saying, "Kushubile (It's bad)," seemingly reacting to now falling victim to the growing trend.

By choosing to laugh along instead of getting angry, Musa and Sbindi showed that even the most respected traditionalists can enjoy a modern-day makeover - provided it doesn't involve too many rings.

See the pair's photo below.

Fans react to Musa and Mpumelelo's picture

The online community erupted in laughter at the famous polygamists' trendy looks. Read some of the comments below.

Singer Lady Du threw shade at Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela" Khwela:

"I’m sure 'My man' is happy."

lebogang_ml joked:

"Dressed by MaKhwela."

jei_motloung laughed:

"Haibo, Baba! Can’t wait for Shibase’s comment."

cleo_van_red_sa asked:

"Why does your father remind me of Oscar MBO?"

officiallymrsm reacted:

"Flo is turning in her grave."

kinci_phelelani was stunned:

"Wasn’t ready for this, baba Mseleku."

ndi_gumanii trolled:

"And these are your pillars of strength."

