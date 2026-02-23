Musa Mseleku is facing backlash for allegedly ignoring his estranged wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's birthday

Instead of celebrating her, the controversial polygamist posted a photo of all his wives and was accused of attempting to purposely divert attention from the birthday girl

This comes after the couple were rumoured to have separated following several tense confrontations

Musa Mseleku faced backlash for not posting Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo on her birthday. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Another day, another scandal involving Musa Mseleku, and this time, the famous polygamist is facing backlash for failing to celebrate one of his wives, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's birthday.

The successful businesswoman celebrated her 37th birthday in style on 23 February 2026, marking the occasion with a stunning photoshoot and a showcase of her luxurious gifts. Adding a playful touch to the festivities, she shared a clip of a friend singing her the viral Happy Birthday Beyoncé song.

However, even with the hundreds of birthday wishes shared across social media, the one person fans were looking for remained silent, as Musa Mseleku’s social media pages lacked any personal tribute to the woman he often praised for standing by his side.

Instead of the customary public display of affection many have come to expect, fans were outraged to see Mseleku post a group photo of his wives as well as a picture of himself on MaKhumalo's special day.

He captioned the group photo, "We salute you for leading the way," which critics interpreted as an attempt to shift the focus away from MaKhumalo’s individual milestone and back toward the collective family structure.

Fans have long speculated that the marriage is in trouble, pointing to the heated arguments and allegations of public humiliation that played out on their reality show, Uthando Nesthembu.

To many online observers, this latest move felt like a calculated snub, further validating long-standing rumours that the spark between the two has faded amid their ongoing marital strain.

See Musa Mseleku's posts below.

Social media slams Musa Mseleku

Online users were disappointed in Musa Mseleku, with some expressing irritation, as they called him out for snubbing his wife on her special day.

mmathabo_motherofjoy called out Musa Mseleku:

"Please stop mistreating MaK. Where is her birthday message from her husband? How does a husband stop seeing his wife? Disappointed."

zandilehazzy slammed Musa Mseleku:

"He didn't post Ma'K yesterday, now he chose a picture with the 4 wives to pretend he is still happy and in love. I am asking you to leave Ma'K. You are wasting time."

callme_sandim said:

"Can we find a man for Makhumalo? She deserves better than this."

Fans criticised Musa Mseleku for seemingly ignoring his wife Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo's birthday and posting all his wives. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

msibusisiwe was disappointed:

"It’s sad, Mseleku. You once showed us what looked like a beautiful example of polygamy. You sold us a vision, and many of us believed in it. We watched it with hope. But now we are watching you slowly destroy it yourself. We saw how Makhumalo was hurt again and again because she could not have children. That was painful to watch. A husband is supposed to protect, not expose and wound. You always publicly celebrated Makhumalo’s birthday. Now that she has chosen herself and her peace, you cannot even wish her well. That says a lot."

Meanwhile, amid the backlash were heartfelt birthday wishes to MaKhumalo from fans who felt she deserved more. As the dust settles, followers believe they are now seeing a side of Musa Mseleku many never imagined - one where the harmony and leadership he once portrayed on screen appears to be crumbling in front of everyone's eyes.

