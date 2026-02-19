Young Stunna was captured in a now-viral video showering his supporters with money

The Amapiano sensation cheerfully spoiled his fans and sparked a wave of vibrant reactions from the online community

While many people admired Stunna's generosity, others felt the move was reckless and far too suspicious to be a kind act

Amapiano sensation Young Stunna sparked a massive online debate after a viral video surfaced showing him showering a crowd of supporters with cash.

The Adiwele hitmaker, having trended in late 2025 for flaunting a wad of money, decided to share his riches on 19 February 2026 when he was captured handing out money to fans, a move that instantly made him go viral.

In the video, posted by user busiwe_bubu, the star can be seen leaning out of a car’s sunroof, blessing people in the streets with a shower of cash as they scrambled to grab the notes, creating a scene of high-energy chaos around the moving vehicle.

The crowd's reaction was instantaneous, with many cheering and chasing after the car from different directions to catch a piece of the Amapiano royalty’s wealth, and this wouldn't be the first time he extended his generosity to the people he loves.

In January, the Imithandazo singer trended again after surprising his mom with a brand new car.

Just months prior, in September 2025, he treated her to a lavish vacation in Dubai, a gesture that not only solidified his "Mama's boy" image but also proved that he shared his success with the people around him.

His latest act of kindness garnered thousands of reactions from the online community, who wasted no time in sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch Young Stunna's video below.

Social media reacts to Young Stunna's video

Among the compliments for Young Stunna's generosity were sceptics who argued that there was something much darker about the star's gesture.

Online users speculated that Stunna's money shower was a cover-up linked to dark magic, claiming that those in the crowd grabbing the cash were purposely targeted.

BoogieHarrySA claimed:

"He is throwing money, and he is taking their blessings, nothing for mahala

MdingiAthi expressed:

"Oh no, now this is suspicious. It might be just him being generous, but no ways."

Yanga_Co speculated:

"Uthwele, he's taking their blessings."

Burnerburnerac5 suggested:

"Next thing, your money is vanishing into thin air. You'll be thinking you're spending recklessly or the economy is difficult on you alone."

Online users speculated that Young Stunna's kind gesture was linked to dark magic. Image: slikouronlife

Source: Instagram

KingNema_Jnr added:

"I wouldn't take money from someone in that way. You will never know the motive."

zeek50101 asked:

"What if his sangoma said he must do that? To ensure that he continues getting money? Some people don’t need snakes phela."

Iam_LucTheDon posted:

"The other day, I learnt that some money used for rituals is handed out to strangers."

