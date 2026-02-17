Former Miss Teen South Africa and Generations: The Legacy star Celeste Khuimalo trended on social media this week when she received a Bentley from her alleged boyfriend

The former beauty queen previously left social media buzzing when she graduated with an MBA

South Africans took to social media to congratulate Khumalo on her new wheels

Businesswoman and beauty queen Celeste Khumalo had social media buzzing on Valentine's Day when she received a new Bentley from her alleged boyfriend.

The former Generations: The Legacy actress previously made headlines when she graduated with an MBA and won Miss Teen South Africa.

Khumalo is the second South African celebrity this week to receive a luxury car after Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared a clip on its Instagram account of Khumalo celebrating her new wheels on Valentine's Day.

"Former beauty queen and slayer of note, Celeste Khumalo, gifted a brand new Bentley on Valentine's Day. ‼️ While many slay queens were booked for hookups on Valentine's Day, slayer of note, Celeste Khumalo, was gifted a brand-new Bentley by, apparently, a man called Richard. The beautiful Khumalo showed off her expensive automobile on her Instagram stories. Word on the streets is that Khumalo is wanted by almost every wealthy man in South Africa for obvious reasons," said the blog.

According to the AutoTrader website, a Bentley Bentayga SUV varies from R5.6 million to R5.7 million.

Entertainment blogger Sanele Nkosi also shared a video of Khumalo's new car on her X account on Tuesday, 17 February 2026.

Nkosi captioned the post: "Model Celeste Khumalo’s boyfriend was feeling generous this Valentine’s Day, so he spoiled her with a brand new Bentley."

Social media users react to Khumalo's new car

@Belinda01234233 said:

"Mind you, Richard owes people money, allegedly."

@Sunflowerreal wrote:

"A Bentley from a boyfriend, can we see the papers? I refuse to believe it. We have been sending congratulations to the girls, next thing, their cars are gone."

@sikie4 replied:

"It will soon be collected, taken back from her. Give it 2 months."

@LillySimon_ responded:

"Meanwhile, someone is still writing ‘good morning, beautiful’ texts."

@ausiOtsile asked:

"Why are these cars never bought at the actual brand dealerships?"

@warrenbeats reacted:

"No congratulations from women, just curiosity on how she convinced him."

@Ceevukay said:

"Nice,, but a Bentley? Yho, I'm okay with a BMW or Benz. How will I maintain a Bentley?"

@wisanemawi replied:

"Does she have a fully paid house? So that when he moves to the next one, she has something valuable."

@sikie4 wrote:

"Money successfully cleaned, we shall see him @Madlanga."

@FLidovho replied:

"Like none of these chaps ever learn. Why are you posting this stuff? SARS and SIU are literally crawling through Twitter."

@Bet38961207 said:

"Congratulations to them for stealing our taxes!"

