Celeste Khumalo bagged her second MBA in Europe with a focus on luxury brands and management

This is the actress and entrepreneur's second MBA after qualifying with her first one back in 2020

Celeste also had 2 beauty businesses in 2015 and 2016, but closed them down to get her qualifications and focus on her self-improvement

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Celeste Khumalo has bagged her second MBA. The South African actress celebrated her achievement on Twitter, showing off her new qualification in a glamorous room.

South African Actress and Entrepreneur Celeste Khumalo celebrating her first and second graduation. Image: @CelesteKhu/Twitter, @celestekhu/Instagram Source: Instagram and Twitter

Source: Instagram

The MBA is based on Luxury Brand Management, and the graduate also has a certificate in Luxury Design Management.

Both qualifications are from Paris, with the certificate also being from Florence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The graduate tweeted while standing in front of gold-lined walls:

"Another MBA in the bag."

The stylish outfit also represents her goals and desires. The Luxury Brand enthusiast previously launched two nail bars in 2015 and 2016. She then closed down both of these businesses to pursue an MBA.

The multi-talented woman is also an actor, she plays Bulelwa on the popular South African TV show, Generations: The Legacy as well as the role of Linda on the hit show The Queen.

Many South African fans celebrated her wonderful accomplishment with her

User @Fragiie_Millz complimented @celestekhu's scandal-free ways by saying:

"Fav yam. No scandals or beefs."

Another user by the name @MerlinPeters4 said:

"Congrats to you Miss Khumalo. Very proud of you. Keep on looking very amazing and stunning."

Some verified accounts have also joined in on the praise, with @TebogoDitshego saying

"Congratulations."

And @WayneH__ saying

"Congratulations Celeste."

25-Year-Old woman from Nigeria bags PhD in Human Resource Management, inspires peeps with academic milestone

In a similar empowering story, Briefly News reported a 25-year-old Nigerian lady is on cloud nine after obtaining her PhD in Human Resource Management from Babcock.

Priscilla Asikhia noted that she feels thrilled with her academic achievement, especially after being told that she had no future when she was younger. The new doctor had this to day on LinkedIn

"A young girl who didn't believe in herself due to underperformance back in high school. A girl once called a ‘no future ambition’ student by her principal is now a PhD holder"

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News