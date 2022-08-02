A smart young woman from Johannesburg in Gauteng is over the moon after obtaining her Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Anthropology with distinction

The intelligent Karabo-Maya Rodwell bagged her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and is already a master’s candidate

Netizens were very impressed with the graduate’s academic prowess and wished her well in her post’s comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young lady from Johannesburg in Gauteng is incredibly proud of herself after becoming a two-time graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Karabo-Maya Rodwell is proud of obtaining her honours degree with distinction. Image: Karabo-Maya Rodwell/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The academically inclined student is thrilled about landing her Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Anthropology with distinction, celebrating the big win online.

Karabo-Maya Rodwell already has her eyes set on her third degree and is currently a Master of Arts candidate.

Taking to LinkedIn, the smart young woman expressed how thrilled she feels about her academic achievement, with her honours dissertation winning an entire award. How cool is that?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Along with lovely snaps from the day, Karabo-Maya captioned her post:

“I closed the month of July as a two-time Wits graduate, having had my ceremony during the month. I received my BA Honours in Anthropology with distinction, and my research titled, ‘Dear Mr Sobukwe’, won an award.

“It was such a joy celebrating this achievement in the Great Hall. As I work through my Master of Arts, I look forward to yet another celebration. Thank you to those who have and continue to guide me through and walk this journey with me.”

Heartwarming messages poured in from online peeps who eagerly wished the newly minted honours graduate well for the future:

Kamva Socikwa said:

“Congratulations, Karabo! Wishing you all the best for your master’s journey!”

Jessica Cunningham wrote:

“Most hard-working, beautiful anthropologist I know!”

Lovely attorney celebrates bagging Master of Laws degree from University of Witwatersrand, Saffas send praises

In a related story by Briefly News, an attorney based in Johannesburg is on cloud nine after obtaining her Master of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand.

LinkedIn user, Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima took to social media to celebrate the fantastic milestone online. In true South African fashion, peeps sent heartfelt warm messages to the lovely lady and made her feel extra special about the accomplishment.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News