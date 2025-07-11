A digital content creator shared a viral comparison showing how South Africa's R24 per litre petrol price stacks up against countries around the world

The man discussed countries with very low petrol prices and others that charge more than South Africa

South Africans reacted with mixed feelings to the comparison, with many questioning government taxes

A young man shared a video showing how fuel prices differ across the world.

One digital content creator known for sharing current affairs content and comparison videos between South Africa and other countries, posted a video that went viral with over 7,000 reactions, 300 comments and 780 shares. His comparison of global petrol prices against South Africa's current rates opened many people's eyes to how fuel costs differ dramatically around the world.

The video was shared on the young man's Facebook page @Garfieldzar with the caption:

"Global petrol prices compared to South Africa."

It featured split-screen footage showing the creator discussing prices alongside images of fuel pumps and filling stations from different countries.

@Garfieldzar revealed that South Africa currently pays about R24 per litre for petrol, but this figure varies significantly when compared to other nations. Venezuela emerged as the clear winner with the cheapest petrol prices globally, costing just 0.84 bolivar per litre, which converts to only 20 cents in South African rands.

Iran came in second for affordability at 15,000 rial per litre, equivalent to 58 cents in rands. The United States charges about 0.83 dollars per litre, translating to R16.52 in South African currency. Italy's petrol costs 6.201 euros per litre, working out to R16.92 in local currency.

Japan's prices were similar to South Africa's, with petrol costing about 189 yen per litre, equivalent to R24.28 in rands. The United Kingdom topped the list as the most expensive option, charging 1.44 pounds per litre, which converts to R36.62 in South African rands.

A young man shared a video showing how fuel prices differ in SA compared to other countries.

Mzansi reacts to price comparison

South Africans shared their thoughts on the eye-opening comparison:

@JasonEsterhuyse noted:

"I find it funny that petrol's cheaper in Botswana. When they get their fuel from us. In some cases, it's cheaper to drive over the border to fill up."

@WarrenPaar claimed:

"The South African government added R8 per litre, which they pocket. We should be paying R16."

@TrevorGovender pointed out:

"Imagine comparing to countries that have a high-value currency."

@IvanVosloo added:

"In Switzerland, petrol is 1.87 Swiss francs, that's 41.15 Rand."

@SydneyHlalele joked:

"Remember we pay levy and tax for RAF...😂😂😂 A foreigner got half a billion payout from RAF so we had to pay."

@EstherFleming explained:

"Every petrol station in the UK can set their own prices, so you have to shop around."

How SA petrol prices work

According to IFleet, South Africa's petrol pump price consists of multiple international and domestic elements. The international component, called the Basic Fuel Price, is based on what it would cost a South African importer to buy petrol from international refineries, transport it, insure it and land it on local shores.

The domestic elements include transport costs to different pricing zones, delivery costs, wholesale and retail margins, plus various government taxes and levies. These include fuel tax, Road Accident Fund contributions, customs and excise duties, and equalisation fund levies. The government regulates petrol retail prices, which change monthly on the first Wednesday based on international price movements and exchange rate fluctuations.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

