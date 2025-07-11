A content creator shared a video showing the first official BRICS banknote unveiled at an international economic forum

The symbolic currency reflects growing economic cooperation between Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa

South Africans expressed disappointment that the country's name was not written in one of the indigenous languages

A young woman shared a video showing what the BRICS banknote will look like, sparking outrage in Mzansi. Images: @ladysusy1

A woman known for documenting African political developments and raising awareness about continental issues shared a significant video on 18 of June that caught the attention of thousands.

TikTok creator @ladysusy1, who focuses on bringing enlightenment about African realities and political situations, posted footage showing the first official BRICS banknote being unveiled at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The video caption explained:

"The first official BRICS banknote has been unveiled at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. This symbolic currency design reflects the growing economic cooperation and shared vision among BRICS member nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - as they pursue alternatives to Western-dominated financial systems."

The footage shows someone holding the inaugural 200-denomination note, displaying both sides of the carefully crafted currency. The back features flags from different BRICS countries arranged in a floral pattern, whilst the front showcases the main member nations with their respective emblems and the 200 denomination marked. Each country's flag is labelled to show which nation it represents, creating a detailed design that shows the diverse stories and legacies of all participating countries.

The banknote shows considerable effort in its creation, as designers had to represent not just one country's heritage but capture the essence of multiple nations working together within the BRICS system. The intricate details reflect the complexity of bringing together different economies under one unified currency vision.

A woman shared a video showing the new banknote of the BRICS currency. Images: @ladysusy1

Mzansi weighs in on the BRICS debate

Social media users flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the new banknote design and its implications:

@ke_Malekoa wrote:

"Zulu must be there, that's the most spoken language. I'm not Zulu, but some things are obvious. Afrikaans is spoken by 44 people."

@ZainGora expressed frustration:

"Our name, South Africa written in Afrikaans? It's a foreign language."

One user questioned:

"The big question, how much is it worth in Dollars?"

@RusticAngel replied:

"Absolutely nothing, doesn't exist yet..."

@LoneWolfe added:

"ALL these notes, including the Dollar, are worthless in fact, money is worthless."

@andrewthornton580 speculated:

"Let me guess, Russia prints the money."

Another user simply stated:

"Afrikaans is not a South African language."

All about the BRICS currency

The video quickly gained traction, getting over 2,000 comments, though reactions were mixed. Many South Africans, particularly, took issue with how their country was represented on the banknote. The controversy centred around South Africa being written in Afrikaans rather than English or indigenous languages, leaving many feeling their linguistic diversity wasn't properly acknowledged.

According to OMFIF, the concept of a shared BRICS currency faces significant challenges. The organisation highlights eight key questions about the viability of such a currency, including whether it would replace domestic currencies or operate alongside them. The complexity increases when considering that BRICS nations aren't a homogenous group with common objectives, particularly given rivalries between countries like India and China.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

