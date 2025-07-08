President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged some of Donald Trump's statements regarding his tariff increase

The President of the United States of America has imposed hefty tariff increases on numerous countries

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on Ramaphosa's response to Trump's tariff hikes

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 30% tariff on all South Africa’s exports to the United States from 1 August 2025.

The President of the United States announced his decision on 7 July 2025, sending letters to the leaders of several countries, indicating his intention to hike the tariffs. In his identical letters to each country, Trump said the USA’s relationship with each country has been “unfortunately, far from reciprocal”.

Ramaphosa disputed this in his response, highlighting how much South Africa exported to the US and how much the country imported from America.

What did Ramaphosa say?

In his response in the early hours of Tuesday, 8 July 2025, Ramaphosa said that the tariff was based on an interpretation of the balance of trade between the two countries. He added that this interpretation was part of the issues under consideration by the negotiating teams from both countries.

“South Africa maintains that the 30% reciprocal tariff is not an accurate representation of available trade data. According to our interpretation of the available trade data, the average tariff on imported goods entering South Africa stands at 7.6%. Importantly, 56% of goods enter South Africa at 0% most favoured nation tariff, with 77% of US goods entering the South African market under the 0% duty,” he said.

According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, US exports to South Africa in 2024 amounted to $5.8 billion, while South Africa’s exports to the USA amounted to $14.7bn during the same period.

South African exports to the US include precious stones and metals, motor vehicles, ores, organic chemicals, edible fruit, and nickel products, to name a few. Trump's tariff threats are not a new thing. In December 2024, he issued a warning to BRICS member nations that threatened the dollar, warning of tariff hikes.

What are Ramaphosa’s plans going forward?

The Presidency stated that South Africa would continue its diplomatic efforts towards a more balanced trade relationship with the US. The president urged the country’s negotiating team to engage with the US on the Framework Deal that the country submitted to the US during the White House visit on 20 May 2025. That Framework Deal addressed some of the issues initially raised by the US.

“The President urges government trade negotiations teams and South African companies to accelerate their diversification efforts to promote better resilience in both global supply chains and the South African economy,” the presidency said.

How did South Africans respond?

Social media users had little faith in Ramaphosa’s response, with some saying he needed to focus on the claims made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi first.

Ongisa Damane asked:

“Did he respond with a giggle?”

Yolande du Toit questioned:

“Was he shocked?”

Gavin Fourie said:

“He must also respond about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.”

Bruno Valterio stated:

“With all the shocks Rama is getting these days, he could just tie himself to the Eskom grid line and produce extra electricity that we so desperately need.”

Sk Stephen Kgositsile Kgwele noted:

“Ramaphosa once said that their meeting went very well.”

Amahle noted:

“But 77% of the United States’ goods entering the country with 0% duty still doesn't change Trump's mind on us.”

DIRCO unfazed by Trump's tariff threats

Briefly News reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) won’t bow to pressure from Trump.

The department made the statement after the US President first imposed 30% tariffs on South Africa.

Trump was unhappy with the country for opening a case against Israel with the International Criminal Court of Justice (ICJ).

