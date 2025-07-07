US President Donald Trump has announced a new set of tariffs for some countries, including South Africa

The United States of America President is set to hit the country with a 30% tariff, which will take effect from 1 August 2025

South Africans weighed in on Trump's plans for the country, sharing hilarious reactions to the news

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are amused by Donald Trump's plans to hit the country with a 30% tariff. Image: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump is set to hit South Africa with a 30% tariff leading to mixed reactions from locals online.

South Africa is one of at least seven countries whose imports are set to face steep blanket tariffs. The new tariffs will take effect from 1 August 2025, the United States President confirmed on Monday, 07 July 2025.

Trump wrote a letter to each of the countries, warning that if any of them raise their tariffs, he would be forced to increase the 30% by whatever they decided as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Which countries are affected?

The US president issued letters to the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Laos and Myanmar. Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Kazakhstan will be hit with a 25% tariff on 1 August, while South African goods will be subjected to a 30% tariff, and imports from Laos and Myanmar will be hit with a 40% tariff.

In the letter signed by Trump, he also explained the decision was because "our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal". He also noted that the US would perhaps consider adjusting the new tariff levels, depending on the relationship with each country.

More countries could be added to the list as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, suggested that 14 letters would be sent out on 7 July, with more to come in the next few days.

You can view the letter below.

How did South Africans react?

The news caused quite a stir online, as social media users shared hilarious reactions to the announcement. In true South African fashion, citizens joked about Ramaphosa’s visit to the USA, while others said Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations were more important.

Johann Baker said:

“Ramapopo said his trip to the USA was a success.”

Bhekumuzi Sibeko stated:

“Someone tell Mkhwanazi that Trump is thinking of shooting first.”

Sindekile Xalabile added:

“We will come back to that one. We are busy fixing our country via General Mkhwanazi.”

Jazy Noah asked:

“Is this because of the BRICS meeting?”

Tlou Joseph stated:

“But Rama said the meeting with Trump was successful. Successful in imposing tariffs. Ai.”

Mapaseka Moloi added:

“Okay, we are still busy with General Mkhwanazi. Those tariffs, we will deal with them at a later stage.”

Mzukisi Duku-duku Manyosi said:

“I thought since the President flew to the USA, we won't be bullied anymore.”

Joshua Mandlaenkosi Mazhandu added:

“General Mkhwanazi is the only man that can stop Trump.”

Phumelelo Mavundla stated:

“Okay, but we still want Mchunu dealt with.”

Sandziso Dlamini asked:

“Does he truly believe that imposing such tariffs will end South Africa’s affiliation with BRICS?”

AfriForum blames ANC for tariff hike

Briefly News reported that AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel blamed the African National Congress for a tariff increase.

In April 2025, US President Donald Trump imposed a 10 % tariff on many countries, but a 30% tariff on South Africa.

Trump said the reason was because of the terrible things that were happening in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News