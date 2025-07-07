Donald Trump has responded to the news that Elon Musk has formed a political party in America

The Tesla owner believes his America Party can challenge the two-party system already in the country

Some South Africans compared the situation to local politics, where parties are formed when someone is unhappy

Donald Trump labelled Elon Musk's formation of a political party as ridiculous.

Source: Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump has labelled Elon Musk’s plans to start his own political party as ridiculous.

The world’s richest man announced on Saturday, 5 July 2025, the formation of the America Party.

The Tesla owner believes that his party would challenge the current two-party system in the United States of America, something Trump doesn’t see happening.

Musk formed the party after the controversial Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law and vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it. The President of the USA slammed his former ally’s announcement, saying that Musk had gone "off the rails" over recent weeks.

What did Trump say about Musk’s party?

Speaking on Sunday, 6 July 2025, before boarding Air Force One, Trump labelled the move as ridiculous, saying that adding another party just added to the confusion.

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party. It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion.

"Third parties have never worked. So, he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous," Trump said.

Trump describes Musk as a trainwreck

Trump’s comments about his former friend weren’t just limited to that statement, as he also shared his thoughts on Truth Social.

Taking to the social media platform which he owns, Trump weighed in on the SpaceX owner’s actions.

“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a train wreck over the past five weeks,” he said.”

Trump added that the only thing third parties were good for was the creation of complete and total disruption and chaos, something the country had enough of with the Democrats. You can view his full comments below.

Why are Trump and Musk at loggerheads with each other?

Once Trump’s biggest political donor, Musk took issue with the Big Beautiful Bill, saying that it would have a terrible negative impact on the country’s debt. Musk criticised the bill on X before it was passed, but Trump wasn’t pleased.

Trump remained adamant that the only reason Musk opposed the bill was that it would cut electric vehicle subsidies, and thus affected Tesla. This led to a public meltdown between the two men, as they traded jabs on social media.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were once allies and friends.

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users were split by Trump’s criticism of Musk, with some likening it to South African politics.

Thabo Goodwill said:

“Trump didn't know that he must ask Msholozi about the consequences of leading the South Africans🙄.”

Neo Mokgosi noted:

“A lack of words from Trump shows that he is concerned or scared of something.”

Mista Timba stated:

“Elon Musk must be deported from the US. He is an illegal immigrant. He bought his citizenship by bribing officials. Trump is correct.”

Felix Banda claimed:

“A party made out of anger is like the EFF and MKP.”

Phara Lasegoli added:

“It must be hard for US citizens. One candidate wants robots to take over the other, and the other one is the most racist person you could ever find. He believes he can make America great again, but America was never great in the first place.”

Thapelo Thaps Kobela joked:

“He (Musk) is so South African. That’s how they solve problems here.”

Johannes Mabapa asked:

“Since when has forming a political party become ridiculous?”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins stated:

“Donald Trump is crazy. He is jealous that Musk has his own political party now. This political party is a brilliant idea by Elon Musk.”

