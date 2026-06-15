WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent legal bid to stop the commencement of the impeachment inquiry against him will be heard on 15 - 16 July 2026.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent court bid will be heard in July 2026. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The president launched the urgent bid on 12 June 2026, seeking to prevent Parliament from proceeding with the impeachment process against him, pending the review into the Section 89 independent panel report.

The president previously approached the courts, asking them to review and set aside the report. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his farm in 2020.

Parliament has set up a 31-member committee, which is tasked with investigating potential misconduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.

The committee has also appointed a chairperson in RISE Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, and is scheduled to meet on 24 June 2026, two weeks before the Western Cape High Court will hear the president’s urgent interdict application.

Source: Briefly News