President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Urgent Bid to Stop Impeachment Proceedings to Be Heard in July
WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa's urgent legal bid to stop the commencement of the impeachment inquiry against him will be heard on 15 - 16 July 2026.
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The president launched the urgent bid on 12 June 2026, seeking to prevent Parliament from proceeding with the impeachment process against him, pending the review into the Section 89 independent panel report.
The president previously approached the courts, asking them to review and set aside the report. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the theft of foreign currency from his farm in 2020.
Parliament has set up a 31-member committee, which is tasked with investigating potential misconduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm scandal.
The committee has also appointed a chairperson in RISE Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, and is scheduled to meet on 24 June 2026, two weeks before the Western Cape High Court will hear the president’s urgent interdict application.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za