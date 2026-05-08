The African National Congress (ANC) has weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu emphasised that the party was committed to the rule of law following the ruling

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bhengu's comments about the ANC's views on the ConCourt's ruling

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Mahlengi Bhengu has delivered the ANC's stance on the Constitutional Court’s Phala Phala ruling. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @Am_Blujay (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The African National Congress is committed to the rule of law.

That’s according to ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu, who weighed in on the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga. The ConCourt delivered a landmark judgment on 8 May 2026, ruling that the National Assembly’s decision to reject a report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm was unlawful and unconstitutional.

The ConCourt has now ruled that Parliament must set up an impeachment committee after a Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of a robbery at his game farm.

ANC respects the judiciary and the court’s decision

Speaking to the media outside the court, Bhengu said that respect for the judiciary and the decisions of the court was in the culture of the ANC.

She added that this matter needed to be transmitted to the ANC for proper ventilation.

“All we can say at this point is that we respect the decision of the judiciary, and we will make sure that that which needs to be done correctly is done correctly, because we are not called the leader of society for nothing,” she said.

The ConCourt ruling has paved the way for impeachment proceedings to be eventually instituted against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Ruling is a test of the strength of the country’s democracy

Asked about whether the ruling was a blow to the ANC, considering that it affected the party president and head of state, Bhengu said they viewed it as a test of the strength of the country’s democracy.

“We don’t view it as a massive blow. I think it’s a test of the strength of democracy, and everyone knew the importance that the President places on the rule of law,” Bhengu said.

The ANC spokesperson was also asked whether members of the party would be asked to toe the party line when an impeachment vote took place, or whether they would be allowed to vote according to their conscience.

She added that they would always urge all Members of Parliament (MPs), not just the ANC ones, to always choose the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

“On the part of the ANC, we are committed to the rule of law,” she concluded.

South Africans weigh in on Bhengu’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Bhengu’s comments about the ANC’s stance on the ruling, sharing varied reactions to it.

@Ebrahim78656939 said:

“The ANC has been brought down to earth, but the arrogance will persist until we see them in orange overalls.”

@Nkosinathi_Gee said about the party being committed to the rule of law:

“Then your president should resign by this afternoon.”

@m_misoh exclaimed:

“That is what I like about the ANC; they are very matured those ones. Others would have been busy insulting Chief Justice Maya if the court had ruled against them.”

@Xolaningubane91 noted:

“She’s in a very difficult position. Imagine talking but making no sense.”

@Siboguzzman stated:

“Not a massive blow, but a test is what you say when the building is clearly on fire.”

@NtsikaNX12 said:

“Your president is a criminal and then wena, ‘uthi it’s a test on our democracy’.”

@RenewMzansi added:

“Of course, the ANC will never see what is clearly in front of it and everyone else. It’s clear, in big, bold words. You undermined the Constitution.”

@dracosrevenge noted:

“That framing is pretty consistent with how ruling parties usually respond in moments like this. Shifting the focus from internal pressure to institutional resilience.”

@thulani_kate said:

”The ANC is known for always protecting its criminals.”

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

IPID blames technical issues for Phala Phala report delay

Briefly News reported that IPID blamed an email issue in June 2025 as the reason why it did not release the Phala Phala report.

Senzo Mchunu noted that the report was marked as top secret by IPID, but ActionSA requested to have it made public.

South Africans were left in disbelief at the excuse conjured up by IPID as to why it couldn't respond to ActionSA's request.

Source: Briefly News