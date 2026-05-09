The African Transformation Movement and uMkhonto weSizwe Party have taken action against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The parties made the decision following the Constitutional Court's ruling on 8 May 2026 regarding the Phala Phala matter

The MK Party previously filed a motion of no confidence against the president, citing a range of concerns about his leadership

The ATM and MK Party filed motions of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ News24/7 Update (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party have filed motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The two parties made the decision following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the National Assembly’s handling of the Phala Phala matter.

The court ruled that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020. The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the robbery.

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President presides over erosion of public confidence, says ATM

Following the ConCourt’s ruling on 8 May 2026, the ATM filed a motion of no confidence in the president.

In the letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, the ATM claimed that President Ramaphosa’s tenure had become detrimental to the credibility, integrity and public confidence in the Office of the President.

“The president has presided over a continued erosion of public confidence in the Executive amid ongoing allegations surrounding the Phala Phala matter,” ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said.

MK Party wants Parliament to debate Ramaphosa’s fitness to hold office

The ATM weren’t the only party to file a motion against Ramaphosa following the court’s ruling, as the MK Party did as well. On Saturday, 09 May 2026, party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they were doing so with the hope of removing Ramaphosa as head of state.

“In light of the constitutional importance of a motion of no confidence, as well as the considerable political pressures surrounding such proceedings, we have written to the Speaker of the National Assembly requesting that the motion be conducted by secret ballot.

“This is to safeguard both the independence and integrity of Members’ votes and to ensure they can exercise their responsibilities freely and effectively,” Ndhlela said.

This is not the first time that the party has filed a motion against Ramaphosa. In 2025, the party cited a range of concerns about the president, from rising crime to national security failures in filing its motion.

The Constitutional Court ruled on the National Assembly's handling of the Phala Phala matter on 8 May 2026. Image: Radio 786﻿.

Source: Facebook

Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Presidency responds to ConCourt’s ruling

Briefly News also reported that the Presidency released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson, insisted that Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment.

The Presidency also maintained that no one was above the law as Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment.

Source: Briefly News