Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga

The Constitutional Court ruling deemed that the National Assembly's handling of the Phala Phala report was unconstitutional

McKenzie also discussed the Patriotic Alliance's stance regarding the possible impeachment of President Ramaphosa

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Gayton McKenzie has come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of the Constitutional Court's ruling. Image: Central News

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

FREE STATE - Gayton McKenzie has made it clear that no one in the Patriotic Alliance (PA) will vote for the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture’s statement comes on the back of the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding Phala Phala. The ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm.

The Section 89 Independent Panel Report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of a robbery at his game farm, but despite this, the National Assembly opted not to act.

The ConCourt ruled that the National Assembly had acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at President Ramaphosa’s game farm. Image: Camilla Richetti

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie comes out in support of Ramaphosa

Speaking on the sidelines of celebrations of 100 years of the Afrikaans language at the War Museum of the Boer Republics in Bloemfontein, the PA leader came out in support of Ramaphosa.

McKenzie firstly noted that the judgment spoke about a flawed process and did not find the president guilty of anything.

“People must read. I read that judgment twice. And that judgment speaks not of the president, it speaks of the process. And that’s what we must be clear about,” he said.

He added that the process was followed correctly by Parliamentarians, and so the court has said that we must go back and fix that process.

McKenzie won’t vote for impeachment

The PA leader also made it clear that he would not vote to impeach Ramaphosa if the time came.

Parliament will now have to restart the impeachment process in line with the court’s ruling. If the process ultimately finds sufficient grounds, the National Assembly could then vote on whether to impeach President Ramaphosa.

Speaking about the possibility of it happening, McKenzie made it clear about where he stood, insisting that the president had his full support.

“The Patriotic Alliance will not vote for the impeachment of President Ramaphosa. That man is building our country now. He has allowed the processes to take their course,” he exclaimed.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case

ANC committed to the rule of law following ConCourt ruling

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress (ANC) weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the Phala Phala saga.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu emphasised that the party was committed to the rule of law following the ruling.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Bhengu's comments about the ANC's views on the ConCourt's ruling.

Source: Briefly News