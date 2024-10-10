The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not prosecute anyone related to the Phala Phala case

A criminal case was opened against President Cyril Ramaphosa after millions were stolen from his farm

South Africans believe that the president was getting off easy and still needed to be investigated

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not prosecute anyone related to the Phala Phala case.

The case made headlines across the country as approximately $580,000 ( around R10.87 million) was stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s at Phala Phala Farm, Bela Bela, in Limpopo.

The president didn’t report the theft to the police, but it became public knowledge when Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint with SAPS, asking them to investigate the conduct of the President and Major General Wally Roode.

He alleged that their conduct amounted to money laundering and corruption.

NPA declines to prosecute

The NPA has now decided not to prosecute the president or Major General Wally Roode due to the evidence gathered.

According to a statement released by the NPA, Adv Mukhali Ivy Thenga decided not to prosecute after a comprehensive investigation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI).

“The decision not to prosecute was taken by the DPP after a careful assessment of all available evidence presented to the prosecutors by the DPCI,” the statement read.

Adv Thenga added that there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution based on evidence contained in the docket.

South Africans outraged by decision

The NPA's decision hasn’t sat well with South Africans, who feel the president is getting away with a crime.

Thabo Morudi said:

“He will be out of office in a few years to come, and someone will have to prosecute.”

Khathuh De Carter added:

“The judiciary is highly compromised, and it is embarrassing each and every day to publicly show that we are indeed not equal under the law of South Africa.”

Errol Stanley said:

“Shocking😳. But this calls for a private prosecution. This corrupt money launderer must be held accountable.”

Maryann Walters added:

“Wel, what did we expect? I suppose plenty of palms were greased.”

Aphelele Comfort stated:

“He must be investigated.”

