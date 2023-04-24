President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game reserve is making headlines again after some people alleged the infamous property was being sold

The speculation comes after a private game farm with a similar name, Phala Ranch, was placed on the market

Briefly News took the opportunity to fact-check the viral claim that has piqued the interest of many South Africans

President Cyril Ramaphosa's game reserve, Phala Phala Wildlife, has a terrible reputation. When the word "Phala" is mentioned, South Africans instantly think about stolen US dollars that were stuffed under mattresses on the property.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of secretly trying to sell Phala Phala. Images: Deon Raath & Ishmael Stix Khaeli/Facebook

The game farm went viral online after some people posted claims that the property was up for sale in Dubai.

Some South Africans took to social media to say the Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana prison break saga is being used as a distraction from Phala Phala being sold.

The claim had many people drawn into the drama, with some wondering if the president was secretly getting rid of Phala Phala to wipe his hands clean of the damning allegations against him.

Is President Cyril Ramaphosa selling Phala Phlala for R100 million? We checked

The viral claim that Ramaphosa is selling his game farm comes after a listing was posted on Luxuryproperty.com. This website listed a property called Phala Ranch, which is being sold for $5.5 million (around R99 million).

The company selling the property is from Dubai, with many people connecting the dots to the president because of his business affiliation with Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa, who is also based in Dubai.

Mustafa admitted in a Sky News interview that he bought rare cattle after an auction at Phala Phala in 2020 and paid $580 000 (around R10 million) for prized cattle.

Ramaphosa alleged that the US dollars stolen from his property in February 2020 were proceeds of the sale of an Ankole bull sold to Mustafa.

Is Phala Phala and Phala Ranch the same property?

At first glance, Phala Phala Wildlife and Phala Ranch may seem like the same property, but when you look further, they do not have the same offerings.

Some people speculated that Phala Ranch and Phala Phala are the same property with different names. However, Phala Ranch is located in the Dwaalboom area near Thabazimbi in Limpopo, the same province where Phala Phala is. Phala Phala Wildlife is located outside Bela Bela.

Ramaphosa's game farm focuses on breeding and auctioning wild animals. The is littered with auction posts for rare animals.

According to SA History, Phala Phala Wildlife is focused on acquiring the best genetics in buffalo, white impala, sable antelope, roan antelope and golden oryx.

The game farm has been breeding these animals for the past seven years.

On the other hand, Phala Ranch offers a pleasant experience for game hunters and anyone who wants to vacation in the bushveld.

The luxurious property has a lodge, a hunting/bush camping site, a butchery, cold rooms, a landing strip, a helicopter pad and so much more.

The private game farm has received five-star reviews from people who have vacationed and hunted on the property.

What's the verdict?

In conclusion, Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm is not up for sale, but another property with a similar name, Phala Ranch, has been listed on a Dubai-based website.

The listing of Phala Ranch was not removed as a social media account claimed and the property is still up for grabs. The ranch owners told TimesLIVE that people often confuse Phala Ranch with Phala Phala, but they have no affiliation with the president's game farm.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe probed over "suspicious" sale of 4 Ankole cows for R4 million

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that another criminal complaint was laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa. This time, it involves his billionaire brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe.

Srinivasan Naidoo, the leader of Really Democracy, filed a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and Motsepe in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 18 June, alleging suspicious dealings over the sale of Ramaphosa's Ankole cows.

According to TimesLIVE, Naidoo wrote in his affidavit that he was informed about an auction at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm on 5 March. He learnt that Motsepe paid R4.7 million for four female Ankole cows.

