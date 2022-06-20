President Cyril Ramaphosa and his bother-in-law Patrice Motsepe are now at the centre of a criminal complaint about the sale of Ankole cows

The leader of Really Democracy, Srinivasan Naidoo alleges that Motsepe paid more than R4 million for four Ankole cows to get government favours

Some South Africans are now starting to think charges against Ramaphosa are becoming a circus while others believe that Ramaphosa and Motsepe are running a criminal enterprise

DURBAN - Another criminal complaint has been laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa; this time it involves his billionaire brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe.

Srinivasan Naidoo, the leader of Really Democracy, filed a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and Motsepe in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 18 June, alleging that there were suspicious dealings over the sale of Ramaphosa's Ankole cows.

A criminal complaint has been laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe in relation to the sale of four Ankole cows. Image: Thierry Monasse & Alfredo Zuniga / AFP

According to TimesLIVE, Naidoo wrote in his affidavit that he was informed about an auction at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm on 5 March. He learnt that Motsepe paid R4.7 million for four female Ankole cows.

Naidoo noted that the sale did not make sense and looked suspicious because it makes no economic sense to pay that much for the prized livestock. He alleges that the price tag was not actually for the sale of the cows but for favours.

Really Democracy believes that these favours could be related to the mining and energy sector and Motsepe could have paid for regulations in those sectors to be eased in favour of his businesses.

“The Ankole cattle are rare and have a high breeding value, but the price paid in this particular transaction is particularly high and makes no economic sense," wrote Naidoo.

Naidoo wants the police to probe the financial records of the Ramaphosa and Motsepe family to see if there was any fraud, corruption, racketeering, bribery or any other economic crimes involved.

According to EWN, Motsepe previously placed a bid of R 2.1 million for one of Ramaphosa's Ankole cows and R1.65 million for an Ankole bull.

Ramaphosa has been under scrutiny following allegations that he was involved in kidnapping, bribery, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice in relation to a theft of more than $4 million (R62 million) at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans seem to believe that criminality runs in the Motsepe and Ramaphosa family while others think the countless complaints against Ramaphosa are becoming a joke.

Here are some comments:

@vivamood1 said:

"These copycat charges are now turning this whole saga into a circus. Next, someone will lay a charge to say the cow poop is a secret weapon of mass destruction."

@willdav49462260 said:

"All runs in the family all corrupt criminals."

@doses01 said:

"They're a criminal empire."

@IShiluvane said:

"Achie, you guys you think we don't see what's happening."

@missilverwood said:

"My heart ❤ two great entrepreneurs. A sad tragedy."

Zuma supporters want Ramaphosa's Phala Phala theft investigated, cases opened against president in DBN

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma enjoys a great deal of support in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal and his backers have their knives out for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Two pro-Zuma groups have opened up cases at the Durban Central Police Station in relation to events that allegedly took place at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Nkosenhle Shezi, a prominent Zuma backer, opened a case of gender-based violence against Ramaphosa. Shezi alleges that Ramaphosa's domestic worker was illegally held against her will and the matter was not reported to the police.

