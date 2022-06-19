Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have opened up two cases of criminal activity against President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban

The Really Democracy civil rights group has accused the president of corruption relating to the alleged theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala farm

Nkosenhle Shezi, a prominent Zuma backer, opened a case of gender-based violence against Ramaphosa, claiming his domestic worker was assaulted during the robbery

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma enjoys a great deal of support in his home province of Durban and his backers have their knives out for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Two pro-Zuma groups have opened up cases at the Durban Central Police Station in relation to events that allegedly took place at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have opened up criminal cases against President Cyril Ramaphosa in Durban. Photo credit: ceemwa/Flickr, GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Srini Naidoo representing Really Democracy opened a case of corruption against the president. The civil rights organisation was not satisfied with Ramaphosa's explanation that millions of dollars allegedly hidden on his farm were from the proceeds of animal sales.

The South African reported that Naidoo believes that this case is an international matter and he has called on the US authorities to investigate.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nkosenhle Shezi, a prominent Zuma backer, opened a case of gender-based violence against Ramaphosa. Shezi alleges that Ramaphosa's domestic worker was illegally held against her will and the matter was not reported to the police. Shezi accused Ramaphosa of not seeking justice for his employee who was allegedly assaulted while she was interrogated by criminals according to the Sowetan LIVE.

Phala Phala farm theft: Namibian police accuse SA authorities of not cooperating

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South African authorities have allegedly failed to cooperate with Namibian police who are investigating the Phala Phala farm case. Millions of dollars were apparently stolen at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in 2020.

Namibian President Hage Geingob reportedly assisted Ramaphosa in arresting the suspects who fled to Namibia following the crime but now the case has seemingly hit a dead end.

SABC News reports that said Namibian cops made a formal request through the Ministry of Justice to confirm whether a crime was registered in Mzansi. Namibian authorities claim they cancelled the matter after they received no response from South African authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News