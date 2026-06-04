There is no question that Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier has returned to peak form, and his outstanding performances have now earned him the title of South African United Rugby Championship Player of the Season.

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Notably, the award was decided through voting by the Springbok coaching staff, the coaches of South Africa’s four URC franchises, and a panel of selected rugby broadcasters.

The recognition follows shortly after the 29-year-old’s inclusion in the latest Springbok alignment camp, further strengthening his case for a national team recall. Papier has seven Test caps to his name, with his most recent appearance for South Africa coming against Wales in 2018.

Papier’s impressive resurgence boosts Springbok prospects

Known for his explosive pace and attacking threat, Papier crossed the try line nine times during the regular URC season. He added another two tries in a Player of the Match performance during the Bulls’ quarter-final triumph over Munster. In addition, he registered five assists, beat 25 defenders, and produced 15 clean breaks throughout the campaign.

The Western Cape native burst onto the international scene at just 21 years old when he made his Springbok debut against Wales in 2018. He went on to earn all seven of his Test caps during that season.

Reflecting on his journey back to top form, Papier credited persistence and continuous improvement for his success.

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“I never stopped believing in myself,” he said.

“I knew I still had what it takes. There were simply a few areas of my game that needed attention. Over the years, I’ve become much calmer and more composed, which has helped me make better decisions during matches.

“Earlier in my career, I would often move the ball on instinct and see how things unfolded. Now, I spend more time studying opponents and understanding their patterns.

“Experience plays a huge role. As you grow in the game, you learn to recognise situations better. You can tell when your forwards are gaining momentum or losing ground, and that helps you decide when to speed up play or slow things down.”

Source: Briefly News