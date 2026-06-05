Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly preparing to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Soweto-based club enjoyed a solid league campaign last term, finishing in third place behind champions Orlando Pirates—who ended their 14-year trophy drought—and Mamelodi Sundowns. That placement secures Chiefs a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In addition to their continental commitments, Amakhosi will also compete in domestic competitions, including the MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and the league. This demanding schedule makes squad depth and quality reinforcement essential to remain competitive across all fronts.

Following the departure of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, reports indicate that Kaizer Chiefs have already brought in Fernando Da Cruz to lead the team going forward.

Duba contract decision at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have moved to safeguard the future of striker Wandile Duba after agreeing on a contract extension with the academy graduate. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of June, according to FARPost.

The club and the 21-year-old forward have now settled on a new long-term agreement that will keep him at Naturena beyond the coming season. This decision reflects Kaizer Chiefs’ confidence in one of their most promising young talents, with the Piet Retief-born attacker seen as a key figure in their long-term plans.

Developed through the club’s youth system, Duba has gradually broken into the first team since his promotion to senior football.

Despite an injury-hit campaign last season, the 21-year-old still made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. Overall, since his debut, he has featured 60 times for the senior side, contributing nine goals and five assists.

Du Preez’s future at Chiefs still uncertain

Duba’s contract progress arrives at a time when uncertainty continues to surround the future of teammate Ashley du Preez.

The pacey forward has reportedly drawn attention from his former side, Stellenbosch FC, after struggling for regular game time in a difficult season.

Du Preez managed only eight appearances in all competitions last campaign, and Kaizer Chiefs are believed to be open to considering suitable offers. The Soweto giants have also been linked with Stellenbosch midfielder Langelihle Phili, with suggestions that Du Preez could be included in any potential negotiations between the two clubs.

Source: Briefly News