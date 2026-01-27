Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are all tracking Golden Arrows midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu, with the three Premier Soccer League giants understood to be competing for his signature.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Abafana Bes’thende, registering three goals and four assists across 15 league appearances so far this season.

Ndlovu’s standout performances have reportedly attracted serious attention, with insiders revealing that Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns have all expressed strong interest in acquiring his services.

Despite the growing interest, Golden Arrows are believed to be unwilling to part ways with the midfielder during the current transfer window, although that position may not be set in stone.

According to a source, all three clubs have made enquiries regarding Ndlovu’s availability, but Arrows are hesitant to approve a sale. The midfielder is regarded as a vital component of Manqoba Mngqithi’s plans, and the head coach has allegedly urged club management to block any potential January move.

However, the source added that resisting a lucrative offer could prove difficult for the club, suggesting that a transfer to one of the PSL heavyweights cannot be ruled out.

Ndlovu rose through the ranks at Golden Arrows, having come through the club’s development system before earning promotion to the first team in August 2023 following impressive displays in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Source: Briefly News