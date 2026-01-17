Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the departure of one of their Bafana Bafana stars, with reports claiming he's set to sign for their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Brazilians have been active in the January transfer window as they've completed the signing of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates, Khulumani Ndamane from TS Galaxy and Brayan Leon from South American club, Independiente Medellín.

The defending champions now have a large squad, which means they need to offload some players before the end of the January transfer window.

Sundowns announce Lebusa's departure

Following a highly successful seven-year spell at Chloorkop, experienced defender Mosa Lebusa has officially ended his time with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Since joining Masandawana, Lebusa featured in 207 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering four assists during his lengthy stint. The club confirmed the departure of the seasoned centre-back on Saturday, 17 January.

During his time at Sundowns, Lebusa amassed an impressive collection of silverware, lifting the DStv Premiership title on seven occasions, along with two Nedbank Cups, one MTN8 crown, and the African Football League trophy.

He also played a role in the squads that captured the Telkom Knockout in the 2019/20 season and the Carling Black Label Cup in 2022.

Consequently, the 33-year-old departs the Chloorkop outfit as one of the most accomplished players of the club’s modern era, having arrived from Ajax Cape Town in 2018.

Lebusa reportedly joins Stellenbosch FC

According to different reports in media, Lebusa will join Stellenbosch FC on a free transfer after his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns was confirmed.

The South African international, who is 33, still had half a year remaining on his contract but mutually agreed with Mamelodi Sundowns to end the deal early before completing a move to the Stellies.

He is set to bring valuable experience to Gavin Hunt's squad at the Maroons, particularly given his strong understanding of the league and familiarity with the Western Cape.

In addition, he is expected to be a key figure in Stellenbosch’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign, having previously featured extensively in the CAF Champions League, where he reached the semi-finals on multiple occasions and advanced to the final.

Source: Briefly News