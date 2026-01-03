Mamelodi Sundowns have added more options to their attack this season as they completed the signing of Brayan Leon from South America in a big-money move.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Premier Soccer League giants are working on retaining the Betway Premiership title this season, but are a few points behind Orlando Pirates in the league standings.

They signed both Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho from Portugal in the summer, with Bafana Bafana defender Fawaaz Basadien also joining them from Stellenbosch.

Sundowns sign Leon from Independiente Medellín

Renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, was the first to report Leon’s transfer from Independiente Medellín to Sundowns, a development that has since been confirmed by several sources in South Africa.

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, Leon’s move reportedly contains a sell-on percentage, with the forward expected to commit to a three-year contract with the Brazilians that includes an additional option.

The Colombian striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 11 assists for Medellín last season, taking his overall tally to 33 goals and 17 assists from 118 appearances for the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The PSL giants will be the 25-year-old striker’s fourth senior club, following previous spells with Pereira, Junior FC and Independiente Medellin.

The striker is Masandawana’s first signing of the January transfer window, as the defending champions look forward to a better second half of the season.

Source: Briefly News